Wednesday 12 April 2023
GOOD EVENING
The 5 at 5 Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…
573
0
Updated 1 hour ago

LAST UPDATE | 1 hour ago

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day.

1. JOE BIDEN The US president has arrived is en route to Louth for a visit to Carlingford and Dundalk as part of his Ireland trip.

2. #WEATHERIt’s a pretty miserable day, weather wise, across much of the country- we had orange wind warnings in place in for several counties earlier and there’s still a yellow warning for much of the country this evening.

3#MERCY Mercy University Hospital in Cork has warned incoming patients of a high demand in their emergency department due to a surge in Covid-19 cases. The hospital is appealing to the public to avail of other possible care services.

4. #EUROSIreland and the UK have submitted their final bid to host Euro 2028, but Croke Park is a surprise absence from the list of stadiums to hold the tournament. Dublin’s Aviva Stadium and Casement Park in Belfast have made it onto the final list.

5. #HARRY Prince Harry is going to King Charles’ coronation next month. Meghan Markle will not be attending. 

Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie
