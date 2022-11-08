Poll: Would you go to a mobile phone-free gig?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
MUSICAL LEGEND BOB Dylan played Dublin’s 3Arena last night, but the gig had a catch: it was a phone-free zone.
Concert goers had to put their phone in a lockable pouch which they kept on their person throughout the night.
According to the event promoters, “this makes for a better show for everyone involved. Our eyes open a bit wider and our senses are slightly more heightened when we lose the technology crutch we’ve become accustomed to.
“And yes, it’s a non-negotiable deal.”
Attendees can use their phone for emergencies by moving to the “phone use area” in the venue.
So, we want to know: Would you go to a mobile phone-free gig?
Poll Results:
COMMENTS (12)