Poll: Would you go to a mobile phone-free gig?

MUSICAL LEGEND BOB Dylan played Dublin’s 3Arena last night, but the gig had a catch: it was a phone-free zone.

Concert goers had to put their phone in a lockable pouch which they kept on their person throughout the night.

According to the event promoters, “this makes for a better show for everyone involved. Our eyes open a bit wider and our senses are slightly more heightened when we lose the technology crutch we’ve become accustomed to.

“And yes, it’s a non-negotiable deal.”

Attendees can use their phone for emergencies by moving to the “phone use area” in the venue.

So, we want to know: Would you go to a mobile phone-free gig?

