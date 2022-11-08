Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 8 November 2022
Advertisement

Poll: Would you go to a mobile phone-free gig?

Bob Dylan played Dublin’s 3Arena last night, with attendees required to lock their phones in special pouches for the night.

1 hour ago 8,275 Views 12 Comments
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

MUSICAL LEGEND BOB Dylan played Dublin’s 3Arena last night, but the gig had a catch: it was a phone-free zone.

Concert goers had to put their phone in a lockable pouch which they kept on their person throughout the night.

According to the event promoters, “this makes for a better show for everyone involved. Our eyes open a bit wider and our senses are slightly more heightened when we lose the technology crutch we’ve become accustomed to.

“And yes, it’s a non-negotiable deal.”

Attendees can use their phone for emergencies by moving to the “phone use area” in the venue.

So, we want to know: Would you go to a mobile phone-free gig?


Poll Results:

Yes, I'll live in the moment (1306)
No, don't tell me what to do! (163)
Unsure/No opinion (51)



Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
@emermoreau
emer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie