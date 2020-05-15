Cabinet to discuss the plan to ease restrictions from Monday: Today's Covid-19 main points

A man runs past a new mural in Dublin's city centre inspired by the new HSE 'Hold Firm' campaign - which took it's inspiration from a poem by President of Ireland Michael D Higgins.

GOVERNMENT MINISTERS ARE to discuss recommendations from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) today on whether to lift some pandemic restrictions from Monday.

Yesterday, NPHET briefed Cabinet ministers about its advice on what restrictions should be in place from Monday 18 May.

This is when the current set of restrictions are set to end, and as per the government’s roadmap, some restrictions can be lifted.

This will include opening homeware and gardening stores, some small shops, and construction workers returning back to work.

Cabinet is to meet this afternoon to discuss the advice given from NPHET, and the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is due to give an announcement after that.

Here are today’s main Covid-19 points:

There have been a further 10 deaths of patients with Covid-19 and 426 new cases of the disease in Ireland, bringing the total to 1,506 deaths, and 23,827 cases.

Health officials are investigating how one hospital in the country failed to report over 200 cases of Covid-19, dating from as far back as mid-March, until last night’s reported figures.

HSE’s Paul Reid expressed concern over last month’s announcement by the NPHET that testing for Covid-19 would be increased to cover 100,000 suspected cases a week.

Most Irish people don’t expect life to return to ‘normal’ until next year, according to a new survey examining the public’s views on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here are today’s international Covid-19 points:

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has issued an alert about a serious rare inflammatory condition in children linked to Covid-19.

Some countries have already reimposed restrictions after lifting them – we take a look at these cases, ahead of Ireland heading down that route.

Hydroxychloroquine, a drug backed by Donald Trump, does not help treat Covid-19 according to new research.

In this week’s episode of The Explainer, we discuss the mysterious syndrome linked to Covid-19 that’s affecting children. You can listen here:

