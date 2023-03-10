UK's King Charles gives Duke of Edinburgh title to brother Edward

THE UK’S KING Charles has given the title of Duke of Edinburgh, which had been held by his father Philip, to his brother Edward.

Charles conferred the title today onto Edward, formerly the Earl of Wessex, to coincide with his 59th birthday.

Edward’s wife Sophie, the former Countess of Wessex, is now the Duchess of Edinburgh, while their 15-year-old son James is the new Earl of Wessex.

It comes after another title change this week when Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, began officially using the titles Prince and Princess for their children Archie and Lilibet.

🎉 Wishing the new Duke of Edinburgh a very Happy Birthday today!



The King has conferred the Dukedom of Edinburgh upon his brother, Prince Edward, on his 59th birthday.



🔗https://t.co/Yxe8lDc3pe pic.twitter.com/EGQcqrTcKx — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 10, 2023 The Royal Family / Twitter

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “His Majesty The King has been pleased to confer the Dukedom of Edinburgh upon the Prince Edward, on the occasion of HRH’s 59th birthday today.

“The title will be held for HRH’s lifetime.

Advertisement

“The dukedom was last created for Prince Philip in 1947, upon his marriage to Princess Elizabeth, who held the title of Duchess of Edinburgh before acceding to the throne in 1952.

“The new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are proud to continue Prince Philip’s legacy of promoting opportunities for young people of all backgrounds to reach their full potential.”

The dukedom – which in the past has been hereditary – will not, however, pass down to the Edinburghs’ son James when Edward dies. Viscount Severn will become the Earl of Wessex and Forfar when the title of The Duke of Edinburgh reverts to the Crown, the Palace said.

Philip had always wanted his youngest son Edward to inherit his title, but the decision ultimately was down to Charles as King.

Despite agreeing to his father’s wishes in 1999, Charles was reported to be reluctant to hand the dukedom over to Edward when he became king.

He is known to be in favour of a slimmed-down monarchy.

Edward appeared to be aware of the uncertainty, hinting in a TV interview in the aftermath of Philip’s death: “It was sort of a pipe dream of my father’s… and of course it will depend on whether or not the Prince of Wales, when he becomes king, whether he’ll do that.”

Charles’ coronation as king is due to take place on 6 May in Westminster Abbey.