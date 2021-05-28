Relief and frustration for cinema owners as on-again/off-again opening date finally confirmed

CINEMAS AND THEATRES are finally set to reopen on 7 June following a government announcement this evening.

The news will come as a relief to cinema owners, but frustration is also being expressed this evening after the same date was announced and then effectively de-listed last month.

Several Fianna Fáil politicians tweeted the date during the end-of-April round of Covid announcements.

The official government Twitter account initially listed the 7 June date, before the re-opening of cinemas was reclassified as being among the “next steps” for re-opening with no specific date attached – sparking outcry from the sector.

Cinemas will now be allowed to reopen from Monday week – the same date that outdoor service in bars and restaurants can resume.

The Taoiseach did not clarify what would be the rules regarding capacity within theatres.

Some cinemas said on social media how excited they are as they prepare to reopen.

Charlene Lyndon of Lighthouse Cinema in Dublin said that while tonight’s news is welcome, the earlier confusion has had a negative impact.

“We’re not ready,” she said.

“It’s only a week away really so it’s just not really possible for us to reopen on the 7th of June.”

She said the uncertainty was very frustrating and that the Smithfield cinema wouldn’t be ready to open its doors in time, given the short notice.

“So that’s the position it’s put us in, when we really could have had a month to prepare.”

Lyndon said the cinema would be able to reopen slightly later in June.