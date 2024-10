GARDAÍ IN LIMERICK seized €70,000 worth of suspected cocaine during a planned search in the city.

As part of an intelligence-led operation, gardaí conducted the search of a residence and an open ground area in south Limerick city on Thursday.

During the course of the search operation, approximately 1kg of suspected cocaine was seized by gardaí.

Advertisement

The estimated value of drugs seized is €70,000.

All the drugs are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).

No arrests have been made in relation to this drugs seizure to date, gardaí confirmed today.

Investigations are ongoing.