Saturday 16 March, 2019
How much would it set you back to own Coppers? It's the week in numbers

Plus: The increase in residential property prices.

By Adam Daly Saturday 16 Mar 2019, 7:00 PM
Image: Mark Stedman/RollingNews.ie
Image: Mark Stedman/RollingNews.ie

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

4,000: The number of years that Irish bog butter dates back. 1,500 years longer than previously thought. 

737: The number of death row inmates granted temporary reprieve after California Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order to block the death penalty in his state.

€40 million: The estimated price that Dublin Nightclub Coppers will go on the market for. 

12: The number of years that radio DJ Jenny Greene had spent at RTÉ before announcing her departure from 2FM this week. 

17%: The increase in the numbers of arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs in the first two months of 2019 compared to the same period last year.

100: The number of asylum seekers who have been relocated from a hotel in Co Monaghan to make rooms available ahead of Ireland’s tourist season.

3.5: The percentage increase in grocery sales over the latest retail period thanks, in part, to a bumper Valentine’s trade which saw the sale of traditional gifts surge. 

70%: The uptake rate of the HPV vaccine according to the HSE, marking an increase of 20 percentage points in just over two years.  

1,700: The number of buildings in Dublin that are waiting for protected status from Dublin City Council, recently released figures show.  

1: The number of approved candidates on the ballot in North Korea’s recent election - Kim Jong Un.

40: The number of taser discharges not reported by gardaí to Gsoc within the required 48-hour timeframe. 

5.6: The percentage increase in residential property prices in the space of a year. 

