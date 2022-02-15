#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Tuesday 15 February 2022
Advertisement

Nurses warn of 'dangerous situation' at Cork hospital as trolley figures hit 16-year high

84 people were waiting for admission to Cork University Hospital this morning.

By Céimin Burke Tuesday 15 Feb 2022, 2:09 PM
1 hour ago 2,887 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5683650
It's the highest number of patients on trolleys in CUH since the INMO began Trolley Watch in 2006.
Image: Shutterstock
It's the highest number of patients on trolleys in CUH since the INMO began Trolley Watch in 2006.
It's the highest number of patients on trolleys in CUH since the INMO began Trolley Watch in 2006.
Image: Shutterstock

THE IRISH NURSES and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has warned of a “dangerous situation” at Cork University Hospital (CUH) after the highest number of patients on trolleys at the facility was recorded in over 16 years.

A total of 84 people were waiting on trolleys for admission at the Cork hospital this morning.

It is the highest number recorded at CUH since the union began releasing its Trolley Watch statistics in 2006.

INMO Industrial Relations Officer, Liam Conway, said the figures come as no surprise to those working in the hospital.

“The discharge rates simply are not keeping up with the admission rates and that is one of the reasons why we are seeing such high numbers on trolleys in CUH,” he said.

“This is a very dangerous situation in CUH, and staff can’t wait any longer for the South/Southwest Hospital Group to intervene. It is not acceptable to us that the hospital group continues to blame the problems in CUH on the national picture.

“The INMO has been calling for the HSE and the hospital group to create a bespoke plan for CUH. Year in and year out, we see the same problems in CUH at wintertime.

“Staff feel abandoned because they feel that neither the hospital group nor the HSE are listening to their concerns.

The INMO is calling for all non-emergency activity in the hospital to be curtailed and all private capacity in the region utilised where possible.

It warned that more record-breaking days are inevitable in CUH unless the South/Southwest Hospital Group (SSWHG) takes urgent action.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

After dipping during the coronavirus pandemic, trolley figures have climbed back to pre-Covid levels in recent months.

A total of 532 patients, including 11 children, were waiting on trolleys in hospitals around the country when the statistics were compiled this morning.

Dozens of people were also on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick today as 77 patients were awaiting beds.

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie