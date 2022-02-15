Nurses warn of 'dangerous situation' at Cork hospital as trolley figures hit 16-year high

It's the highest number of patients on trolleys in CUH since the INMO began Trolley Watch in 2006.

THE IRISH NURSES and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has warned of a “dangerous situation” at Cork University Hospital (CUH) after the highest number of patients on trolleys at the facility was recorded in over 16 years.

A total of 84 people were waiting on trolleys for admission at the Cork hospital this morning.

It is the highest number recorded at CUH since the union began releasing its Trolley Watch statistics in 2006.

INMO Industrial Relations Officer, Liam Conway, said the figures come as no surprise to those working in the hospital.

“The discharge rates simply are not keeping up with the admission rates and that is one of the reasons why we are seeing such high numbers on trolleys in CUH,” he said.

“This is a very dangerous situation in CUH, and staff can’t wait any longer for the South/Southwest Hospital Group to intervene. It is not acceptable to us that the hospital group continues to blame the problems in CUH on the national picture.

“The INMO has been calling for the HSE and the hospital group to create a bespoke plan for CUH. Year in and year out, we see the same problems in CUH at wintertime.

“Staff feel abandoned because they feel that neither the hospital group nor the HSE are listening to their concerns.

The INMO is calling for all non-emergency activity in the hospital to be curtailed and all private capacity in the region utilised where possible.

It warned that more record-breaking days are inevitable in CUH unless the South/Southwest Hospital Group (SSWHG) takes urgent action.

After dipping during the coronavirus pandemic, trolley figures have climbed back to pre-Covid levels in recent months.

A total of 532 patients, including 11 children, were waiting on trolleys in hospitals around the country when the statistics were compiled this morning.

Dozens of people were also on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick today as 77 patients were awaiting beds.