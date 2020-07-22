This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 22 July, 2020
Coronavirus: One death and 17 new cases confirmed in Ireland

Health officials confirmed the latest figures in a statement this evening.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 22 Jul 2020, 5:39 PM
1 hour ago 34,375 Views 54 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5156808
Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn at a media briefing earlier this week.
Image: Sam Boal
Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn at a media briefing earlier this week.
Image: Sam Boal

ONE FURTHER PERSON with Covid-19 has died in Ireland today, the Department of Health confirmed this evening.

There have also been an additional 17 cases reported to health officials in Ireland today.

This brings to 25,819 the total number of cases here, along with 1,754 deaths related to Covid-19.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, the acting Chief Medical Officer, said in a statement: “I appreciate how difficult it is for people to limit their social activities and to physically distance from friends and loved ones.”

Glynn said these actions are “vital” to the effort in suppressing the disease and working towards reopening schools and healthcare services. 

He added that these actions “protect our healthcare workers who have been at the frontline of this pandemic over the past six months.”

Earlier today, the Mater Hospital confirmed that a doctor who worked at the hospital has died following a battle with Covid-19.

In a statement, the hospital said that Dr Syed Waqqar Ali passed away after spending three months in ICU.

Speaking to RTÉ radio, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said health workers have told him the best way the public can keep them safe is to wear face coverings and abide by public health advice.

“The single most important thing we can do to honour their sacrifices is to do our little bit to try and keep them safe,” Donnelly said. 

