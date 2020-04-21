Public warned not to assume measures will be lifted and Trump's immigration ban: Today's Covid-19 Main Points

The Meath Street Youth Activities Company who have a food bank operating Monday to Friday for the homeless and people in need of food.

TODAY, THE NATIONAL Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) will meet to discuss the latest developments surrounding Covid-19 in Ireland.

Last night, the Department of Health said there were a further 77 people who have died of the virus in Ireland, along with another 401 new cases.

So far, just under 900 people are confirmed to have died from the coronavirus on the island of Ireland.

As the NPHET meets today, how restrictions could be eased from 5 May will be up for discussion with a recommendation for the next steps set to be delivered to government by the end of next week.

Last night, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan warned against the public assuming measures will be largely relaxed in the coming weeks.

“We’ve been clear all along we need these measures to stay in place, we need to see further progress… we’ll make the evaluation on a continuing basis about the progress of the disease,” he said.

Here are today’s main Covid-19 points:

Here are today’s international Covid-19 points: