Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 21 April, 2020
Public warned not to assume measures will be lifted and Trump's immigration ban: Today's Covid-19 Main Points

Dr Tony Holohan said last night: “We’ll make the evaluation on a continuing basis about the progress of the disease.”

By Sean Murray Tuesday 21 Apr 2020, 8:17 AM
1 hour ago 11,454 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5079605
The Meath Street Youth Activities Company who have a food bank operating Monday to Friday for the homeless and people in need of food.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

TODAY, THE NATIONAL Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) will meet to discuss the latest developments surrounding Covid-19 in Ireland.

Last night, the Department of Health said there were a further 77 people who have died of the virus in Ireland, along with another 401 new cases.

So far, just under 900 people are confirmed to have died from the coronavirus on the island of Ireland. 

As the NPHET meets today, how restrictions could be eased from 5 May will be up for discussion with a recommendation for the next steps set to be delivered to government by the end of next week.

Last night, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan warned against the public assuming measures will be largely relaxed in the coming weeks.

“We’ve been clear all along we need these measures to stay in place, we need to see further progress… we’ll make the evaluation on a continuing basis about the progress of the disease,” he said. 

Here are today’s main Covid-19 points: 

Here are today’s international Covid-19 points:

  • US President Donald Trump has said he will temporarily suspend all immigration to the US, but failed to give more details beyond a tweet announcing it.
  • Oil prices in the US crashed to unprecedented lows yesterday as traders are forced to pay others to take the oil off their hands.
  • Some US states are beginning to roll out reopening measures amid political pressure.
  • The World Health Organization has warned against a rush to ease restrictions as it could cause a resurgence in cases. 
  • Amazon workers in the US are to strike over “unsafe” working conditions during the pandemic.
  • Ministers in the UK are facing anger over PPE shortages for NHS staff.
  • The UK parliament will see virtual virus measures in place as it sits today.
  • Australian and New Zealand hospitals are to trial a new coronavirus treatment.
  • A volunteer at a refugee camp in Greece tells TheJournal.ie how the odds are against those residing there.
About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

