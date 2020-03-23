Fourth death in Ireland, Gardaí stress social distancing, Olympic Games face delay: Today's Covid-19 main points

People out walking at the Curragh, Co Kildare.

CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER Dr Tony Holohan has said it is “vital” that people comply with public health advice and social distancing as the country works to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Dr Holohan was speaking yesterday evening after a fourth death from Covid-19 was confirmed in Ireland. A further 121 people were confirmed to have contracted coronavirus bringing the total number of cases in the Republic to 906.

It comes as gardaí and emergency services this weekend stressed the importance of social distancing and warned people about congregating in large groups.

Speaking this morning, Health Minister Simon Harris said he’d been informed that recently confirmed Covid-19 cases had “fewer close contacts” than previously diagnosed cases.

Meanwhile, New Zealand is preparing for a total lockdown later this week as Japan’s prime minister warns that a delay in hosting the Olympics may be “inevitable”.

Here are today’s main Covid-19 points:

Cuban medical professionals depart for Italy to help with the country's Covid-19 outbreak. Source: Ismael Francisco/PA Images

On the international front: