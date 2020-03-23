Fourth death in Ireland, Gardaí stress social distancing, Olympic Games face delay: Today's Covid-19 main points

CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER Dr Tony Holohan has said it is “vital” that people comply with public health advice and social distancing as the country works to contain the spread of coronavirus.
Dr Holohan was speaking yesterday evening after a fourth death from Covid-19 was confirmed in Ireland. A further 121 people were confirmed to have contracted coronavirus bringing the total number of cases in the Republic to 906.
It comes as gardaí and emergency services this weekend stressed the importance of social distancing and warned people about congregating in large groups.
Speaking this morning, Health Minister Simon Harris said he’d been informed that recently confirmed Covid-19 cases had “fewer close contacts” than previously diagnosed cases.
Meanwhile, New Zealand is preparing for a total lockdown later this week as Japan’s prime minister warns that a delay in hosting the Olympics may be “inevitable”.
Here are today’s main Covid-19 points:
- The Department of Health confirmed 121 new cases of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland, and said a fourth person had died from the virus in Ireland.
- McDonald’s announced that it is to close all of its restaurants across the UK and Ireland for an indefinite period as a response to the coronavirus crisis. The Irish Farmers’ Association described the measure as a “big blow” to the Irish beef sector.
- Gardaí and emergency services have stressed the importance of social distancing during Covid-19 as images emerge on social media of crowded public spaces.
- Post and parcels will be delivered later from today for some customers as An Post staggers starting times for its postal delivery workers to enforce social distancing.
- Aer Lingus’ regional carrier Stobart Air will stop flights to Scotland due to what has been described as an “unprecedented” drop in demand as a result of the outbreak.
- Student nurses will today begin their unpaid work placements amidst the outbreak that is putting unprecedented spotlight and pressure on our health services.
- Health officials confirmed that every county in Ireland now has at least one case of coronavirus. Here’s a breakdown of the number of cases in each county.
On the international front:
- Japan’s prime minister Shinzo Abe admitted a delay in hosting the Olympics may be “inevitable” with the International Olympic Committee saying a decision should come within weeks.
- German chanellor Angela Merkel is in quarantine after meeting a doctor who tested positive for the novel coronavirus. It comes as Germany further tightened rules on public gatherings.
- New York City has 5% of Covid-19 cases worldwide as city leaders call for urgent and better assistance from the federal government.
- The death toll from coronavirus in the UK now stands at 281, the British government said with an increase of 48 deaths in 24 hours.
- South Korea has reported the lowest number of new coronavirus cases since infection rates peaked four weeks ago.
- Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein, currently serving a 23-year jail sentence, has tested positive for coronavirus.
- New Zealand is preparing to enter a month-long nationwide lockdown from Wednesday night with the entire country ordered to stay home apart from those in essential services.
