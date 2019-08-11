This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Sunday 11 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Six cyclists injured after crash involving vehicle at event in Co Clare

Two cyclists were taken to hospital.

By Patrick Flynn Sunday 11 Aug 2019, 2:16 PM
17 minutes ago 2,826 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4761338
The incident happened at Firgrove near Shannon this morning.
Image: Patrick Flynn
The incident happened at Firgrove near Shannon this morning.
The incident happened at Firgrove near Shannon this morning.
Image: Patrick Flynn

TWO CYCLISTS HAVE been hospitalised while four others were also injured during a cycling event in Co Clare this morning.

The incident occurred at around 11.30am at Firgrove near Shannon as the cyclists made their way along the R458 which runs parallel to the N18 dual-carriageway.

It’s understood that one cyclist collided with an oncoming vehicle and he in turn hit five other participants.

Emergency services were alerted while the crew of a private ambulance that had been travelling with event, quickly began to assess and treat the injured.

The National Ambulance Service (NAS) dispatched a number of resources to the scene including ambulances and a rapid response advanced paramedic unit. Fire crews from Shannon Town and Ennis were also sent to the incident.

One casualty was transported to hospital by the private ambulance accompanied a NAS advanced paramedic while a second was also taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

One person is said to have sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries while the second cyclist’s injuries are not said to be serious. Four other cyclists were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Gardaí have confirmed they have spoken to a number of people involved in the cycle and expect to talk to others.

A spokesman said: “We have spoken to a number of persons and will speak to other cyclists but we would still ask anyone who was in the area at the time and who might have witnessed the incident to contact Shannon Garda station on 061 365900.”

A technical examination of the scene has been carried out while the road reopened shortly before 1.00pm.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Patrick Flynn

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie