Gardai release CCTV image of vehicle they suspect was involved in David Lynch murder

GARDAÍ IN LUCAN have renewed their appeal for any information about the murder of David Lynch at Foxdene, Clondalkin last Friday.

Investigating officers are looking for information in relation to two vehicles.

The first is a White Peugeot Partner van, registration number 141 D 6118 for any information on the location of this vehicle between 18th December, 2018 and 1st March, 2019. On the day of the murder, a red ‘N’ plate was displayed on the front window and on the rear door of this vehicle.

The second vehicle is a Grey Toyota Avensis, registration number 12 KE 576 which was stolen from an address in Celbridge, on 14 February.

Gardaí are seeking information into the whereabouts of this vehicle or any person who may have seen this vehicle between 14th February, 2019 and 1st March, 2019.

Lynch was well-known to gardaí and was suspected of facilitating the local drugs trade. He was a known associate of a large drug supplier who is also based in the Clondalkin area.

While the major drug supplier is linked to serious players within the Kinahan cartel, this killing is not linked to the Kinahan/Hutch feud, gardaí believe.

The local feud has been ongoing since 2013 but has flared up in the last two years.

Darragh Nugent (36) was shot dead in September of 2017 as local dealers believed he was attempting to muscle in on the trade in the area.

One week later, Nugent’s friend and associate John Gibson (28) was shot in the head in a car park in Saggart.