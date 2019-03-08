This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 8 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardai release CCTV image of vehicle they suspect was involved in David Lynch murder

Lynch was killed in Foxdene, Clondalkin, last week.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 8 Mar 2019, 9:58 PM
1 hour ago 8,445 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4531961
Image: Garda Press
Image: Garda Press

GARDAÍ IN LUCAN have renewed their appeal for any information about the murder of David Lynch at Foxdene, Clondalkin last Friday.

Investigating officers are looking for information in relation to two vehicles. 

The first is a White Peugeot Partner van, registration number 141 D 6118 for any information on the location of this vehicle between 18th December, 2018 and 1st March, 2019. On the day of the murder, a red ‘N’ plate was displayed on the front window and on the rear door of this vehicle. 

The second vehicle is a Grey Toyota Avensis, registration number 12 KE 576 which was stolen from an address in Celbridge, on 14 February.

Gardaí are seeking information into the whereabouts of this vehicle or any person who may have seen this vehicle between 14th February, 2019 and 1st March, 2019.

Lynch was well-known to gardaí and was suspected of facilitating the local drugs trade. He was a known associate of a large drug supplier who is also based in the Clondalkin area. 

While the major drug supplier is linked to serious players within the Kinahan cartel, this killing is not linked to the Kinahan/Hutch feud, gardaí believe. 

The local feud has been ongoing since 2013 but has flared up in the last two years. 

Darragh Nugent (36) was shot dead in September of 2017 as local dealers believed he was attempting to muscle in on the trade in the area. 

One week later, Nugent’s friend and associate John Gibson (28) was shot in the head in a car park in Saggart. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'Deeply suspicious': Sam Smyth and Eamon Dunphy wrote concerned letter to Jackson accuser in 1988
    148,449  147
    2
    		Community outraged after fast food restaurant gets planning permission 300m from school
    88,970  102
    3
    		This Co Clare singer will represent Ireland in the Eurovision in Israel
    75,216  152
    Fora
    1
    		Enterprise Ireland wants to bring 'clarity' for startups navigating hundreds of State supports
    74  0
    2
    		Three ways innovators can address gender bias in artificial intelligence
    60  0
    The42
    1
    		Seven changes for Ireland as O'Brien misses out on matchday 23
    34,944  124
    2
    		Joe's trust in JVDF, interesting bench calls and more selection talking points
    20,981  30
    3
    		Ireland crowned U20 Six Nations champions after thrilling shoot-out win over France
    21,050  70
    DailyEdge
    1
    		A couple on First Dates seemed absolutely destined for each other, but things didn't quite work out
    13,951  0
    2
    		Naomi Campbell isn't having a bar of those Liam Payne rumours anymore ...it's The Dredge
    6,285  0
    3
    		Beauty Q: What do you call the thing you use to tie up your hair?
    4,406  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Man found guilty of murdering 90-year-old farmer Paddy Lyons
    Man found guilty of murdering 90-year-old farmer Paddy Lyons
    Man found guilty of abusing his daughter has conviction quashed over his barrister’s error in closing speech
    Sixth person arrested in relation to Strokestown eviction incident
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Poll: Should Karen Bradley resign as Northern Ireland Secretary?
    Poll: Should Karen Bradley resign as Northern Ireland Secretary?
    Families of Ballymurphy massacre victims refuse to meet Karen Bradley
    Police-killings comments: Karen Bradley says she didn't believe what she said
    GARDAí
    Two men in court after ATM scamming equipment found at house in Navan
    Two men in court after ATM scamming equipment found at house in Navan
    Man arrested and €360,000 worth of cannabis herb seized after van searched in Dublin
    Man arrested over Strokestown eviction incident released without charge
    DUBLIN
    Cheers to IWD! 10 Dublin bars offering great drinks deals to mark the occasion
    Cheers to IWD! 10 Dublin bars offering great drinks deals to mark the occasion
    'A completely new scam': Warning over scam that allows online bank accounts to be accessed remotely
    Man arrested over theft of 800-year-old mummy head from crypt of Dublin Church

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie