#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 16 November 2021
Advertisement

Use of Covid-19 passes extended to cinemas and theatres

A vaccination or recovery cert will now be needed to get into these facilities.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 16 Nov 2021, 7:07 PM
1 hour ago 4,951 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5603539
Image: Shutterstock/Nejron Photo
Image: Shutterstock/Nejron Photo

COVID-19 CERTIFICATES WILL now be required for access to cinemas and theatres under new changes announced by the Taoiseach this evening. 

Vaccination or Covid-19 recovery certs have been a requirement in different areas including indoor hospitality for several months.

From midnight on Thursday, they will also be required to get into cinemas and theatres. Some facilities had already brought in this measure prior to the new mandatory requirement. 

Last week, the Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said he would be in favour of using the certificates for places like gyms and hairdressers. 

“There’s nothing to stop organisations as part of a responsible set of measures requiring the pass as part of their activities, whatever they may be, to protect their customers or staff or members or whatever,” he said at a press briefing

“Yes, of course we would be in favour, the more we can see assurance around measures in place in different settings the better.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

However, this is not among the requirements announced by the government this evening. 

Micheál Martin confirmed a number of other updated Covid-19 measures this evening including a midnight closing time for pubs, restaurants and nightclub from this Thursday onwards. 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie