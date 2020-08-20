This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 18 °C Thursday 20 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Public advised against swimming at three Wexford beaches due to presence of E. Coli

‘Do Not Swim’ notices have been issued for Ballymoney North Beach, Duncannon Beach, and Booley Bay Beach.

By Lauren Boland Thursday 20 Aug 2020, 1:20 PM
49 minutes ago 7,376 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5181123
Image: Shutterstock/Irish_Photos
Image: Shutterstock/Irish_Photos

WEXFORD COUNTY COUNCIL has issued “Do Not Swim” notices at three beaches in Wexford after routine testing identified E. Coli in the water around the beaches.

The public is advised against swimming at Ballymoney North Beach, Duncannon Beach, and Booley Bay Beach.

Breaches of mandatory levels for E. Coli and Intestinal Enterococci were identified in the bathing water around the three beaches during tested conducted as part of the Council’s sampling programme.

Lifeguards at Ballymoney North Beach and Duncannon Beach will fly a red flag to indicate that swimming is prohibited.

Signs will be placed at Booley Bay to inform the public not to swim in the area.

Samples were also tested from 15 other beaches in Wexford, which presented no issues.

Council staff are currently investigating the presence of the bacteria at the three beaches.

Further water quality samples have been taken at the three affected beaches today.

The prohibition notices will be reviewed following the results from the new samples, which are expected on Saturday.

The source of the contamination has not been precisely identified, but it is expected that recent heavy rain may have contributed to higher levels of E. Coli and Instestinal Enterococci.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Heavy rain and winds were experienced across Ireland last night with the arrival of Storm Ellen.

Wexford was among counties which were issued with a Status Yellow wind warning from Met Éireann for the duration of the storm.

A ‘no swimming’ notice was issued for Duncannon Beach earlier this month on 12 August following test results that showed slightly elevated levels of microbiological contamination.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie