Public advised against swimming at three Wexford beaches due to presence of E. Coli

WEXFORD COUNTY COUNCIL has issued “Do Not Swim” notices at three beaches in Wexford after routine testing identified E. Coli in the water around the beaches.

The public is advised against swimming at Ballymoney North Beach, Duncannon Beach, and Booley Bay Beach.

Breaches of mandatory levels for E. Coli and Intestinal Enterococci were identified in the bathing water around the three beaches during tested conducted as part of the Council’s sampling programme.

Lifeguards at Ballymoney North Beach and Duncannon Beach will fly a red flag to indicate that swimming is prohibited.

Signs will be placed at Booley Bay to inform the public not to swim in the area.

Samples were also tested from 15 other beaches in Wexford, which presented no issues.

Council staff are currently investigating the presence of the bacteria at the three beaches.

Further water quality samples have been taken at the three affected beaches today.

The prohibition notices will be reviewed following the results from the new samples, which are expected on Saturday.

The source of the contamination has not been precisely identified, but it is expected that recent heavy rain may have contributed to higher levels of E. Coli and Instestinal Enterococci.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Heavy rain and winds were experienced across Ireland last night with the arrival of Storm Ellen.

Wexford was among counties which were issued with a Status Yellow wind warning from Met Éireann for the duration of the storm.

A ‘no swimming’ notice was issued for Duncannon Beach earlier this month on 12 August following test results that showed slightly elevated levels of microbiological contamination.