Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

DublinTown is bringing its superhero-themed free family fun and entertainment to Henry St and the newly pedestrianised Suffolk St. Rotating locations each week, starting on Henry St, over eight Saturdays from 13 July to 31 August it will take place between 1pm - 5pm. Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

WORLD

Smoke rises from the landscape after a wildfire in Torre de l'Espanyol, near Tarragona, Spain, as a Europe-wide heatwave has led to record wildfires. Source: AP/PA Images

#EUROPE: Major forest fires spread across parts of Spain as a Europe-wide heatwave continues.

#FRANCE: A gunman opened fire outside a mosque in northwestern France this afternoon, wounding the local imam and another person, before fleeing the scene and later being found dead.

#BOEING: US regulators said that Boeing must address a new “potential risk” in the Boeing 737 MAX.

PARTING SHOT

A new study has shown that seals can be trained to copy human speech even learn to sing tunes. These seals were taught parts of the Star Wars theme tune and Twinkle Twinkle Little Star. Give it a watch on Sky News.