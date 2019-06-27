Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council said it is investigating reports of alleged dog poisoning in Deer Park, Mount Merrion.
- A court heard how staff fled an Asian cuisine restaurant in Dublin when an inspector arrived to check work permits.
- A warm weather warning was in place for parts of the west and south of Ireland as temperatures reached 28 degrees in parts of the country today.
- A man admitted killing his housemate following a row over a New Year’s Eve poker game at their Cavan home.
- The incoming governor of the Central Bank of Ireland has been criticised for his “clumsy” handling of a security breach in New Zealand last month.
- A report showed that Ireland has passed every recycling and recovery target set for it by the European Commission.
- A fashion retailer was ordered to pay €15,000 to a sales assistant who had her left breast “patted” by her boss in front of a colleague at a staff meeting.
- The funeral of racer and Fianna Fáil councilor Manus ‘Mandy’ Kelly took place at at his home parish of Glenswilly, Co Donegal.
- International delegates attending the Velo-City cycling conference in Dublin have been sharing their experiences of “dangerous” cycling conditions in the city.
- A man in his 30s died following a fatal road traffic collision in the early hours of the morning in Loughrea, Co Galway.
- Facebook has called on the Government not to introduce “punitive” fines for social media companies who will be found in breach of proposed online safety laws.
- An Post has announced that its mail centre in Cork will be shut down, with an expected 216 job losses.
- TheJournal.ie’s investigative news platform Noteworthy looked into issues around swimming in Dublin Bay this summer.
WORLD
#EUROPE: Major forest fires spread across parts of Spain as a Europe-wide heatwave continues.
#FRANCE: A gunman opened fire outside a mosque in northwestern France this afternoon, wounding the local imam and another person, before fleeing the scene and later being found dead.
#BOEING: US regulators said that Boeing must address a new “potential risk” in the Boeing 737 MAX.
PARTING SHOT
A new study has shown that seals can be trained to copy human speech even learn to sing tunes. These seals were taught parts of the Star Wars theme tune and Twinkle Twinkle Little Star. Give it a watch on Sky News.
COMMENTS