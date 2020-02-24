Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The Supreme Court is to refer Graham Dwyer’s data retention appeal to the EU’s Court of Justice.
- Health Minister Simon Harris said advice about the Ireland vs Italy Six Nations game and other public events are to be reviewed today over coronavirus fears.
- Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty said criticism from other parties over his party’s public rally is “nothing but hysterics”.
- Fianna Fáil’s Tom Brabazon was elected the new Lord Mayor of Dublin.
- The government has been urged to do more on the impact of flooding impact as the Taoiseach visited stricken areas today.
- Locals fear further flooding along the Shannon after more overnight rain.
- Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said that the Dáil numbers would be difficult for a left-wing coalition but “that doesn’t stop us talking to Sinn Féin”.
- Timmy Dooley is among three outgoing Fianna Fáil TDs to secure nominations to the Seanad.
- A Status Yellow snow/ice warning is in place for the country from tomorrow morning.
- The FSAI received almost 3,500 complaints in 2019.
INTERNATIONAL
#NEW YORK: Harvey Weinstein was found guilty on two counts at a rape trial in New York.
#VOLKSMARSEN: “Several” people were injured after a car drove into a carnival crowd in Germany.
#CALIMA: Canary Islands airports reopened after a sandstorm forced closures.
PARTING SHOT
The Brits have done as bad as us in recent Eurovision song contests.
The BBC call the shots on each year’s entry and have taken a punt this year by allowing a record label to select what gets put forward for this year’s Eurovision song contest.
The Guardian have even written an editorial on it:
“BMG has identified its priority as ‘coming up with a good song’. That seems the right place to start.”
