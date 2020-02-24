This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Sean Murray Monday 24 Feb 2020, 9:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

RIVERS THAT FLOOD II2A7672 High water levels on the River Barrow in Kilkenny. Source: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

winter-weather-feb-24th-2020 Three-year-old Molly Maybury enjoys the wintry conditions in Leyburn in North Yorkshire. Source: Danny Lawson/PA Images

#NEW YORK: Harvey Weinstein was found guilty on two counts at a rape trial in New York.

#VOLKSMARSEN: “Several” people were injured after a car drove into a carnival crowd in Germany.

#CALIMA: Canary Islands airports reopened after a sandstorm forced closures.

PARTING SHOT

The Brits have done as bad as us in recent Eurovision song contests.

The BBC call the shots on each year’s entry and have taken a punt this year by allowing a record label to select what gets put forward for this year’s Eurovision song contest.

The Guardian have even written an editorial on it:

“BMG has identified its priority as ‘coming up with a good song’. That seems the right place to start.”

