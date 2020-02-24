Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

High water levels on the River Barrow in Kilkenny. Source: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Three-year-old Molly Maybury enjoys the wintry conditions in Leyburn in North Yorkshire. Source: Danny Lawson/PA Images

#NEW YORK: Harvey Weinstein was found guilty on two counts at a rape trial in New York.

#VOLKSMARSEN: “Several” people were injured after a car drove into a carnival crowd in Germany.

#CALIMA: Canary Islands airports reopened after a sandstorm forced closures.

PARTING SHOT

The Brits have done as bad as us in recent Eurovision song contests.

The BBC call the shots on each year’s entry and have taken a punt this year by allowing a record label to select what gets put forward for this year’s Eurovision song contest.

The Guardian have even written an editorial on it: