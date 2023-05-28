Advertisement

Arthur Ellis Cyclists taking part in the annual Tour de Conamara event near the village of Carna, Co Galway.
Here What Happened Today: Sunday
Here’s a rundown of today’s news headlines.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

  • Fianna Fáil’s Barry Cowen accused Fine Gael and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar of “pure electioneering” as coalition tensions continued.
  • New figures from the INMO showed 848 nurses and midwives were assaulted in the first quarter of 2023.
  • Rhasidat Adeleke broke her own national 400m record at the NCAA Division 1 Prelims in Sacramento overnight.
  • A pedestrian died after a fatal road traffic collision in the early hours of this morning.
  • The latest Business Post/Red C Poll revealed that support for Sinn Féin has grown in the last month, rising three points to 34%.
  • A national commemoration to mark the centenary of the end of the Irish Civil War took place in the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin. 
  • New figures revealed that almost half the objections to Dublin City Council from property owners appealing a new land-hoarding tax have succeeded.
  • Dublin Fire Brigade tackled a fire in a Blanchardstown high-rise building. 

WORLD

italy-venice-grand-canal Vigili Del Fuoco via AP A firefighter on a boat looks at the arched Rialto Bridge along Venice's historical Grand Canal, which has turned bright green. Vigili Del Fuoco via AP

 #KYIV: Ukraine’s capital was subjected to the largest drone attack since the start of Russia’s war, local officials said.

#ITALY: A stretch of Venice’s Grand Canal turned bright green.

#TURKEY: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared victory in a historic runoff vote that posed the biggest challenge to his 20 years of transformative but divisive rule. 

PARTING SHOT

Summer is just getting started, and this Saturday was the hottest of the year so far.

