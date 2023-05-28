Here What Happened Today: Sunday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.
#KYIV: Ukraine’s capital was subjected to the largest drone attack since the start of Russia’s war, local officials said.
#ITALY: A stretch of Venice’s Grand Canal turned bright green.
#TURKEY: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared victory in a historic runoff vote that posed the biggest challenge to his 20 years of transformative but divisive rule.
Summer is just getting started, and this Saturday was the hottest of the year so far.
Today was the warmest day of the year so far reaching 23.3°C in Mount Dillon, Co. Roscommon. 😎 📈 🌡️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 27, 2023
It will feel a bit cooler tomorrow though. ⛅️
Check out the forecast for your area 👇https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/sVT788I2tP
