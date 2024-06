NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sophie Riev resting in Alex Cecchetti's work 'Medusa Mothers', as part of IMMA's new Take a Breath exhibition. Take a Breath is a major new exhibition that provides an historical, social, political, and personal examination of breathing – why we breathe, how we breathe and what we breathe – exploring themes of decolonisation, environmental racism, indigenous language, the Impact of war on the environment and breath as meditation. Mark Stedman Mark Stedman

A court heard that a woman sustained a foot-long wound and required 45 stitches and 30 staples following an incident in a graveyard in Tralee, Co Kerry in which her husband died.

in which her husband died. Two people were arrested by gardaí investigating a number of instances of assault, dangerous driving and criminal damage that occurred on Main Street in Ballymore Eustace on Wednesday evening.

investigating a number of instances of assault, dangerous driving and criminal damage that occurred on Main Street in Ballymore Eustace on Wednesday evening. The President of University of Limerick announced she would resign after a series of controversies centring around a property deal that has come under heavy scrutiny.

of University of Limerick announced she would resign after a series of controversies centring around a property deal that has come under heavy scrutiny. A man was convicted of conspiring to pervert the course of justice during Aaron Brady ’s trial for the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe.

’s trial for the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe. Enoch Burke asked the High Court to set aside what he claims is the “gravely flawed” and “unsound” order underpinning his ongoing incarceration at Mountjoy Prison.

asked the High Court to set aside what he claims is the “gravely flawed” and “unsound” order underpinning his ongoing incarceration at Mountjoy Prison. Three women who pleaded guilty for witholding information and other offences in connection with the death of showjumper Katie Simpson were handed suspended sentences.

were handed suspended sentences. Gardaí charged a woman in her thirties who was arrested this afternoon as part of the investigation into the murder of Michael Foley in Cork in February.

in Cork in February. A court heard that a woman who falsely claimed the pension of her dead father-in-law for almost 30 years got her husband to get into bed and pretend to be her 110-year old relative when Department of Social Protection officials called to her home.

officials called to her home. A Dublin taxi driver will be sentenced next month after he was convicted of the rape of two young women two years ago.

INTERNATIONAL

#RUSSIA: Vladimir Putin demanded Ukraine effectively surrender to Moscow if it wants to open peace talks, drawing anger and rebukes from Kyiv and the West.

Advertisement

#GAZA: A doctor spoke of his experience of treating people after Israel’s attack on Saturday in order to free four hostages.

#ITALY: G7 countries turned their attention to migration on the second day of a summit, seeking ways to combat trafficking and increase investment in countries from where migrants start out on often life-threatening journeys.

PARTING SHOT

Hard to verify the veracity of this video, but it is truly something to behold.

Four years ago, a donkey named Diesel disappeared in Wyoming. He's discovered to be a part of an elk community. pic.twitter.com/UW9aas7pzC — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) June 13, 2024