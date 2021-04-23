Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The Liffey Sweeper working to clear plastic and rubbish along the river Liffey in Dublin this afternoon. Source: Sam Boal/RN

WORLD

French police arrested three people after a female police employee was stabbed to death at her workplace southwest of Paris by a suspected Islamist extremist from Tunisia who was then shot dead by the security forces. Source: AP/PA Images

#PRESIDENTIAL VISIT: US President Joe Biden will travel to the UK and Belgium in June, the White House has confirmed.

#HUNGER STRIKE: Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said he is ending his hunger strike after getting medical attention and being warned by his doctors that continuing it would be life-threatening.

#BATTLE OF BRITAIN: Boris Johnson’s former aide Dominic Cummings has been blamed for the leaking of text messages between the Prime Minister and the businessman James Dyson. But Cummings has released a blog-post statement this evening, strongly rebuking those accusations.

PARTING SHOT

If you’re still asking what is a ‘super league’ and why is it so controversial then this week’s episode of The Explainer has you covered (even if you don’t know the first thing about soccer).

Gavin Cooney from The42 is in conversation with Sinéad O’Carroll, explaining the ins and outs of the Super League that was.

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud