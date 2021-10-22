Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Stakeholders in the late-night hospitality sector have strongly criticised newly published guidelines that state anyone attending a nightclub will need to have purchased a ticket.
- Renato Gehlen was sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering his wife Anne Colomines, who was described today in court as a “beautiful, intelligent woman” who loved life and was looking forward to the future.
- The legislation that allows for the sale and consumption of alcohol in seated outdoor areas was extended until May 2022.
- Taoiseach Micheál Martin said there should be agarda review of the security for Irish politicians following the fatal stabbing of UK MP David Amess.
- The government updated the Work Safely Protocol to take into account changes to its reopening plan unveiled this week
- A judge gave the go-ahead for a Covid-19 vaccine to be administered to a disabled 15-year-old boy against the wishes of the boy’s mother.
- A man who sexually assaulted a woman after bringing her to a park in his car was jailed for nine months.
- The Department of Health confirmed that free contraception for women aged 17-25 will be made available in August 2022.
WORLD
#ALEC BALDWIN: A prop firearm discharged by veteran actor Alec Baldwin, who is starring and producing a Western movie, killed his director of photography and injured the director, police confirmed today.
#MYANMAR: The UN special envoy for Myanmar warned that February’s military takeover has led to armed conflict and if power is not returned to the people in a democratic way the country “will go in the direction of a failed state”.
#ROBERT DURST: Millionaire real estate heir Robert Durst was charged in New York City with the death of his former wife, Kathie Durst, who vanished in 1982.
PARTING SHOT
Esteemed Dutch conductor Bernard Haitink – the former principal conductor of the London Philharmonic Orchestra – died at the age of 92.
Haitink was among the most revered conductors of his generation, having started out with the Netherlands Radio Philharmonic in the 1950s. He was principal conductor of the London Philharmonic from 1967 to 1979, music director at England’s Glyndebourne Opera for a decade until 1988, and music director of the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, from 1987 to 2002.
