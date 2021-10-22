Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Beverly Grant of Aerial Cirque performing in Meeting House Square as part of Dublin Alive, Dublin City Council's local live performance programme Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

WORLD

European leaders gave Germany’s outgoing chancellor Angela Merkel a big farewell party at Friday’s EU summit, with former US president Barack Obama making a cameo video appearance. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#ALEC BALDWIN: A prop firearm discharged by veteran actor Alec Baldwin, who is starring and producing a Western movie, killed his director of photography and injured the director, police confirmed today.

#MYANMAR: The UN special envoy for Myanmar warned that February’s military takeover has led to armed conflict and if power is not returned to the people in a democratic way the country “will go in the direction of a failed state”.

#ROBERT DURST: Millionaire real estate heir Robert Durst was charged in New York City with the death of his former wife, Kathie Durst, who vanished in 1982.

PARTING SHOT

Esteemed Dutch conductor Bernard Haitink – the former principal conductor of the London Philharmonic Orchestra – died at the age of 92.

Haitink was among the most revered conductors of his generation, having started out with the Netherlands Radio Philharmonic in the 1950s. He was principal conductor of the London Philharmonic from 1967 to 1979, music director at England’s Glyndebourne Opera for a decade until 1988, and music director of the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, from 1987 to 2002.