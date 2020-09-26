Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Dublin's O'Connell Street this afternoon. Source: Sam BoalRollingsnews

A further 248 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the Department of Health has said this evening. A further five people confirmed to have Covid-19 have died.

Health officials in Northern Ireland reported 319 new cases – the biggest daily rise in cases there since the pandemic began.

The acting Chief Medical Officer has said there is every chance that further restrictions may be implemented in other areas in the country, but it is not inevitable, praising counties like Tipperary and Limerick for “turning the tide” on the virus.

Gardaí are investigating the death of a scooter user in “unexplained circumstances” after a body was found in Co Meath in the early hours of the morning.

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a van in Cork this afternoon.

The pandemic has taken its toll on society, particularly on those who have lost loved ones to the virus, the Taoiseach said in his address at the 75th annual meeting of the United Nations General Assembly later today.

The organisation set up to improve banking culture in Ireland says it will not be commenting on individual findings by the Central Bank in its ongoing investigation into the tracker mortgage scandal.

A shotgun has been seized and two men have been arrested after they were pursued by gardaí in Co Dublin yesterday evening.

WORLD

Protesters and police at a 'We Do Not Consent' rally at Trafalgar Square in London, organised by Stop New Normal, to protest against coronavirus restrictions. Source: PA

#SUPREME COURT: Republicans are expecting US President Donald Trump to announce today that he is nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

#WE DO NOT CONSENT: Police said sixteen people had been arrested and four officers injured following clashes at anti-lockdown demonstrations in central London.

#PARIS: The chief suspect in a double stabbing in Paris told investigators he carried out the attack in anger over caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad recently republished by satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, a judicial official has said

PARTING SHOT

An American been sued by an island resort in Thailand over a negative TripAdvisor review, and could face up to two years in prison if found guilty.

According to the Tripadvisor review he posted in July, he encountered “unfriendly staff” who “act like they don’t want anyone here”.

The Sea View Resort said legal action was only taken because the man had penned multiple reviews on different sites over the past few weeks.