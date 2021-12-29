Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Windsurfers in the water off Bull Island nature reserve in Dublin this morning. Source: Sam Boal/RN

WORLD

In Germany's Duisburg zoo, African elephant Saiwa eats a fir tree in her outdoor enclosure. The trees are the unsold stock of Christmas tree sellers. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#OMICRON The world hit a record number of Covid infections in a week, as the WHO warned that Omicron poses a “very high” risk and could yet overwhelm healthcare systems.

#VIRGINIA GIUFFRE: Britain’s Prince Andrew’s lawyer has called for the civil sexual assault case against the royal in the US to be stopped because his accuser is “actually domiciled in Australia”.

#GHISLAINE MAXWELL: Jurors deliberating the fate of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell at her sex trafficking trial were told they would have to work through the new year’s holiday after they inquired about that possibility – the latest sign that a verdict was not near in the month-long trial.

#UKRAINE: US president Joe Biden is to offer President Vladimir Putin a “diplomatic path” out of tensions around Ukraine but remains “gravely” concerned by Russian troop movements.

PARTING SHOT

If you haven’t seen it already, and are in need of something to lighten the mood, a darkly comic document was released to the National Archives under the 30-year rule from the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Unknown officials in the Department created what appears to be a list of responses to common questions they may be fielding on the phone as the world watched in anticipation of the Gulf War. You can read it here.