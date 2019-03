NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Mourners carry the coffin of Conor Currie into in Saint Malachy’s Church, Edendork. Source: RollingNews.ie

WORLD

European Council President Donald Tusk, left, speaks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Source: Francisco Seco

#BREXIT: DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds criticised the British government, calling the delay to Brexit “a humiliation”, and putting Theresa May’s deal in doubt once again.

#CHRISTCHURCH: New Zealanders held a two-minute silence today, reflecting on the moment one week ago when 50 worshippers at two mosques were killed.

#CANADA: A priest was stabbed during a live-streamed morning mass at Saint Joseph’s Oratory in Montreal, the largest church in Canada.

PARTING SHOT

It’s been a long week of Brexit madness. Our heads are filled to the brim with Brexit analogies (see this hilarious video here), and we’re exhausted from reading the latest complex supposed solution – backstop, customs deal, flextension, etc – to this tangled bureaucratic mess.

So here’s a couple of humorous visuals instead.