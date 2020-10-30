#Open journalism No news is bad news

Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s your round-up of what made headlines today.

By Adam Daly Friday 30 Oct 2020, 9:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

HALLOWEEN 911 Na Fianna GAA player Christian Shorthall (12) pictured with something in his eye at last night's training session in Dublin. Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews

WORLD 

turkey-earthquake Rescue workers and local people try to reach residents trapped in the debris of a collapsed building in Izmir, following today's earthquake along the Turkish coast that left six dead. Source: AP/PA Images

#ANTI-SEMITISM: Labour splits have begun to emerge as left-wing supporters rallied to Jeremy Corbyn’s defence following his suspension from the party after a damning investigation into its handling of anti-Semitism.

#EUTHANASIA: New Zealanders have voted to legalise euthanasia in a binding referendum, but preliminary results released today showed they likely would not legalise recreational marijuana use.

#TERROR ATTACKS: French President Emmanuel Macron vowed his country would stand firm against religious extremists after a knife-wielding man killed three people at a church, in the country’s second attack blamed on Islamist terrorism this month.

PARTING SHOT

This weeks episode of The Explainer, recorded live on zoom, focuses on what Trump’s legacy could be – either from his first term or his entire presidency, depending on how Tuesday falls.

Presenter Sinéad O’Carroll was joined by our columnist Larry Donnelly of NUIG, associate professor at Trinity College Dublin Dr Daniel Geary who has a special interest in political ideologies and the intellectual and cultural history of America, and Seana Davis of Euronews, who examines how misinformation and American politics have intertwined over the past four years. 

You can watch the full episode below. 

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

