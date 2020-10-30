Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A murder investigation has been launched into the deaths of a mother and her two children in Ballinteer, Dublin.
- A community in Cork has been “enveloped in darkness” after three family members died in a suspected murder-suicide shooting at their home, a funeral has heard.
- The number of births in Ireland has fallen by almost 20% over the last decade, according to newly released data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).
- The situation in nursing homes receiving intensive support from the State to deal with coronavirus outbreaks has ‘stabilised’, HSE CEO Paul Reid has said.
- Gardaí are investigating claims a member of the Social Democrats voted twice in the last general election.
- The number of people in Ireland in emergency accommodation slightly decreased last month, according to the latest figures from the Department of Housing, but charities say more progress is needed amid recent deaths.
- After meeting Mother and Baby Home survivor and advocacy groups this morning, the Taoiseach has said he is not “anticipating any “obstacles or barriers” to the release of the commission’s report.
- A tarantula discovered in a bunch of bananas by a woman in Donegal has been rescued by the ISPCA
WORLD
#ANTI-SEMITISM: Labour splits have begun to emerge as left-wing supporters rallied to Jeremy Corbyn’s defence following his suspension from the party after a damning investigation into its handling of anti-Semitism.
#EUTHANASIA: New Zealanders have voted to legalise euthanasia in a binding referendum, but preliminary results released today showed they likely would not legalise recreational marijuana use.
#TERROR ATTACKS: French President Emmanuel Macron vowed his country would stand firm against religious extremists after a knife-wielding man killed three people at a church, in the country’s second attack blamed on Islamist terrorism this month.
PARTING SHOT
This weeks episode of The Explainer, recorded live on zoom, focuses on what Trump’s legacy could be – either from his first term or his entire presidency, depending on how Tuesday falls.
Presenter Sinéad O’Carroll was joined by our columnist Larry Donnelly of NUIG, associate professor at Trinity College Dublin Dr Daniel Geary who has a special interest in political ideologies and the intellectual and cultural history of America, and Seana Davis of Euronews, who examines how misinformation and American politics have intertwined over the past four years.
You can watch the full episode below.
