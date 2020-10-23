#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Friday 23 October 2020
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s your round-up of what made headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 23 Oct 2020, 8:45 PM
9 minutes ago 353 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5243549

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

1583 Grafton street Members of the public on Grafton Street in Dublin City Centre today Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

  • A further seven people have died and 777 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland
  • Three men have been arrested after over €7 million worth of cannabis was seized.
  • The Agriculture Minister has given a statement to the Dáil about the events that lead up to his Department issuing a recall of the hand sanitiser ViraPro late last night.
  • A large Covid-19 testing lab will be closed this weekend, citing “unavoidable staff shortages”. 
  • Parents are being asked not to buy quad bikes and scramblers for children for Christmas. 
  • A teenage boy has been airlifted to Cork University Hospital following a collision between a car and a school bus in west Cork.
  • A Bill which will prevent evictions from taking place during the period of Level 5 restrictions has passed all stages of the Oireachtas.
  • Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has said gardaí are investigating who organised a protest in Dublin yesterday which led to clashes with gardaí in the city centre. 

INTERNATIONAL

autumn-weather-oct-23rd-2020 A domestic pig, released in to the New Forest as part of Pannage season, looks for acorns to eat near to Rockford Common Source: Andrew Matthews via PA Images

#COVID: Millions more people will be under tougher coronavirus restrictions in the next 24 hours as the British government increased financial support for businesses and employees affected by the measures. 

#VEGGIE: The European Parliament today rejected a much-mocked attempt to ban companies from branding plant-based products with meaty names like “veggie burger”.

#POLAND: Police in Poland say they detained 15 people during protests in Warsaw against a court ruling that toughened the nation’s strict abortion laws.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

PARTING SHOT

Children around the country dressed up in their finest Halloween attire today for their last day in school before the midterm. 

One schoolgirl in Limerick had a rather unique costume…

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie