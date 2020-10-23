Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Members of the public on Grafton Street in Dublin City Centre today Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

A further seven people have died and 777 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland.

have been confirmed in Ireland. Three men have been arrested after over €7 million worth of cannabis was seized.

was seized. The Agriculture Minister has given a statement to the Dáil about the events that lead up to his Department issuing a recall of the hand sanitiser ViraPro late last night.

ViraPro late last night. A large Covid-19 testing lab will be closed this weekend, citing “unavoidable staff shortages”.

will be closed this weekend, citing “unavoidable staff shortages”. Parents are being asked not to buy quad bikes and scramblers for children for Christmas.

for children for Christmas. A teenage boy has been airlifted to Cork University Hospital following a collision between a car and a school bus in west Cork.

to Cork University Hospital following a collision between a car and a school bus in west Cork. A Bill which will prevent evictions from taking place during the period of Level 5 restrictions has passed all stages of the Oireachtas.

from taking place during the period of Level 5 restrictions has passed all stages of the Oireachtas. Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has said gardaí are investigating who organised a protest in Dublin yesterday which led to clashes with gardaí in the city centre.

INTERNATIONAL

A domestic pig, released in to the New Forest as part of Pannage season, looks for acorns to eat near to Rockford Common Source: Andrew Matthews via PA Images

#COVID: Millions more people will be under tougher coronavirus restrictions in the next 24 hours as the British government increased financial support for businesses and employees affected by the measures.

#VEGGIE: The European Parliament today rejected a much-mocked attempt to ban companies from branding plant-based products with meaty names like “veggie burger”.

#POLAND: Police in Poland say they detained 15 people during protests in Warsaw against a court ruling that toughened the nation’s strict abortion laws.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

PARTING SHOT

Children around the country dressed up in their finest Halloween attire today for their last day in school before the midterm.

One schoolgirl in Limerick had a rather unique costume…