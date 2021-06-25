#Open journalism No news is bad news

Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Céimin Burke Friday 25 Jun 2021, 9:00 PM
30 minutes ago 1,515 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5477980

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Ballyfermot Pride Vigil 011 People supporting the Pride flag outside the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption in Ballyfermot today. Source: Sam Boal

INTERNATIONAL

george-floyd-officer-trial Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin accompanied by defense attorney Eric Nelson in court today. Source: AP/PA Images

#CAP: European Union member states and the European Parliament have agreed on a major reform of farming subsidies, drawing concerns from NGOs that said it was not “green” enough.

#GERMANY: Three people have been killed and several others injured in a knife attack in the German city of Wuerzburg.

#USA: Former US police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22-years and six months in prison for the murder of George Floyd.

#ISRAEL: The health ministry has reimposed a requirement for masks to be worn in enclosed public places, following a surge in Covid-19 cases since the rule was dropped 10 days ago.

PARTING SHOT

kai-geng Artist's impression of what Dragon Man may have looked like. Source: Kai Geng

Move over neanderthals, Chinese researchers have unveiled an ancient skull that could belong to a completely new species of human.

The team of scientists claim the discovery has the potential to rewrite the story of human evolution. Their analysis suggests that it is more closely related to Homo sapiens than it is to Neanderthals.

Nicknamed “Dragon Man”, the specimen represents a human group that lived in East Asia at least 146,000 years ago.

