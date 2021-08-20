Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Four people were killed in a three-vehicle collision on the M6 near Ballinasloe, Co Galway.
- 2,098 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Ireland.
- Northern Ireland recorded its highest daily Covid caseload since the outbreak of the coronavirus.
- Two men were arrested in relation to the discovery of a woman’s body in Westport last month.
- Three more Irish people were evacuated from Afghanistan.
- Dublin Airport is facing potential strikes as two unions will ballot members over outsourcing plans.
- Funeral details were announced for a medical student killed in a car accident in Kerry on the first day of her GP placement.
- Dublin Bus drivers gathered outside the Department of Transport to voice opposition to proposed work practice changes.
- A Status Yellow thunderstorm and rain warning was issued for 15 counties across Ireland for tomorrow.
- Enda Kenny got a new job on the board of a PR and lobbying firm.
INTERNATIONAL
#AFGHANISTAN: Fears deepened that the Taliban were reneging on promises to pardon opponents and their families, as NATO called on the group to let Afghans leave the country.
#EVACUATION: US President Joe Biden said he can not guarantee the final outcome of the emergency evacuation from Kabul’s airport, calling it one of the most “difficult” airlift operations ever.
#NAVALNY: German Chancellor Angela Merkel asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to free his jailed opponent Alexei Navalny on the anniversary of a nerve-agent attack on the politician.
PARTING SHOT
13-year-old Amber O’Rourke from Carlow, who received a donor kidney from her parents’ best friend, welcomed her Covid-19 vaccine today.
As a transplant recipient, Amber is among the high-risk group for the coronavirus illness. The vaccine paves the way for her to return to secondary school after cocooning throughout the summer holidays.
