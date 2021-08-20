#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 20 August 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s what made headlines today.

By Céimin Burke Friday 20 Aug 2021, 8:58 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Rain in Dublin 005 People sheltering under umbrellas during a sudden downpour of rain in St Stephen's Green Park in Dublin today. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

kabul-afghanistan-20th-aug-2021-a-marine-with-special-purpose-marine-air-ground-task-force-crisis-response-central-command-spmagtf-cr-cc-plays-with-children-waiting-to-process-during-an-evacuati A US Marine plays with children awaiting evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, today. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#AFGHANISTAN: Fears deepened that the Taliban were reneging on promises to pardon opponents and their families, as NATO called on the group to let Afghans leave the country.

#EVACUATION: US President Joe Biden said he can not guarantee the final outcome of the emergency evacuation from Kabul’s airport, calling it one of the most “difficult” airlift operations ever.

#NAVALNY: German Chancellor Angela Merkel asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to free his jailed opponent Alexei Navalny on the anniversary of a nerve-agent attack on the politician.

PARTING SHOT

02-Amber-Kidney-Assoc-Vax Amber O'Rourke with Nurse Julia McGrath at the Clayton Medical Group Centre in Carlow. Source: Dylan Vaughan

13-year-old Amber O’Rourke from Carlow, who received a donor kidney from her parents’ best friend, welcomed her Covid-19 vaccine today.

As a transplant recipient, Amber is among the high-risk group for the coronavirus illness. The vaccine paves the way for her to return to secondary school after cocooning throughout the summer holidays.

