Here's What Happened Today: Friday

IRELAND
- The government should consider reinstating its advice for people to work from home where possible as the incidence of the virus continues to grow, NPHET has said.
- Public health officials have confirmed 5,483 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, marking the fifth highest daily figure in the country to date.
- The Mater Hospital in Dublin is limiting activities to essential services from this evening due to the impact of the “latest wave” of Covid-19.
- A man is in critical condition in hospital after suffering serious head injuries in Dublin.
- A third youth who was charged over a violent incident at Howth junction Dart station earlier this year has been released on bail.
- “Serious headway” needs to be made in negotiations over the Northern Ireland Protocol in the next week, the EU has said.
- The funeral of Austin Currie has been told he was a “true giant of civil rights”.
- Ennis in Co Clare has been named Ireland’s Tidiest Town for 2021.
INTERNATIONAL
#CLIMATE: The COP26 climate conference is entering its scheduled final hours with the summit president urging countries to bring a “can-do spirit” to reach an agreement.
#BELARUS: The EU believes it is making progress in tackling a migrant crisis on the Belarus-Poland border after Turkey barred citizens of three Middle Eastern countries from flying to Belarus.
#SALA: A businessman has been jailed for 18 months over the plane crash that killed footballer Emiliano Sala.
PARTING SHOT
Well, it’s a big day for Taylor Swift fans as Red (Taylor’s Version) was released at midnight.
The album features a new 10-minute version of her song All Too Well. Take a listen:
