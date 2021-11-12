#Open journalism No news is bad news

Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s what made headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 12 Nov 2021, 9:00 PM
1 hour ago 1,655 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5600128

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

art source rds Pictured is artist Jin Yong adjusting his works of art ahead of the opening Art Source in the RDS, Dublin Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

  • The government should consider reinstating its advice for people to work from home where possible as the incidence of the virus continues to grow, NPHET has said.
  • Public health officials have confirmed 5,483 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, marking the fifth highest daily figure in the country to date. 
  • The Mater Hospital in Dublin is limiting activities to essential services from this evening due to the impact of the “latest wave” of Covid-19.
  • A man is in critical condition in hospital after suffering serious head injuries in Dublin.
  • A third youth who was charged over a violent incident at Howth junction Dart station earlier this year has been released on bail.
  • “Serious headway” needs to be made in negotiations over the Northern Ireland Protocol in the next week, the EU has said.
  • The funeral of Austin Currie has been told he was a “true giant of civil rights”.
  • Ennis in Co Clare has been named Ireland’s Tidiest Town for 2021. 

INTERNATIONAL

grodno-belarus-12th-nov-2021-grodno-region-belarus-november-12-2021-a-group-of-refugees-head-to-a-tent-camp-on-the-belarusian-polish-border-since-the-start-of-2021-migrants-have-been-headin A group of refugees head to a tent camp on the Belarusian-Polish border Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#CLIMATE: The COP26 climate conference is entering its scheduled final hours with the summit president urging countries to bring a “can-do spirit” to reach an agreement. 

#BELARUS: The EU believes it is making progress in tackling a migrant crisis on the Belarus-Poland border after Turkey barred citizens of three Middle Eastern countries from flying to Belarus.

#SALA: A businessman has been jailed for 18 months over the plane crash that killed footballer Emiliano Sala.

PARTING SHOT 

Well, it’s a big day for Taylor Swift fans as Red (Taylor’s Version) was released at midnight. 

The album features a new 10-minute version of her song All Too Well. Take a listen:

Source: TaylorSwiftVEVO/YouTube

