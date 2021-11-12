Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Pictured is artist Jin Yong adjusting his works of art ahead of the opening Art Source in the RDS, Dublin Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

A group of refugees head to a tent camp on the Belarusian-Polish border Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#CLIMATE: The COP26 climate conference is entering its scheduled final hours with the summit president urging countries to bring a “can-do spirit” to reach an agreement.

#BELARUS: The EU believes it is making progress in tackling a migrant crisis on the Belarus-Poland border after Turkey barred citizens of three Middle Eastern countries from flying to Belarus.

#SALA: A businessman has been jailed for 18 months over the plane crash that killed footballer Emiliano Sala.

PARTING SHOT

Well, it’s a big day for Taylor Swift fans as Red (Taylor’s Version) was released at midnight.

The album features a new 10-minute version of her song All Too Well. Take a listen: