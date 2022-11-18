Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he addressed further and higher education students in the Helix, DCU

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he addressed further and higher education students in the Helix, DCU Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Rabbits are seen jumping over hurdles during European Rabbit Hop Championships 2022 in the Czech Republic Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#WORLD CUP: Fifa and Qatar have banned beer sales around the eight World Cup stadiums in a stunning policy u-turn just two days before the start of the tournament.

#TWITTER: Twitter CEO Elon Musk has said he’s “not super worried” over the future of the platform.

#NORD STREAM: The blast which destroyed sections of the Nord Stream pipelines carrying natural gas from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea in September were acts of sabotage, Swedish officials have confirmed.

Advertisement

#NORTH KOREA: North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile this morning, which Japan said may have had the range to hit the US mainland.

PARTING SHOT

Redacted Lives is a new six-part documentary series by The Journal that explores the experiences of people who passed through the mother and baby home system.

Children born into these institutions were usually adopted or sent to industrial schools – often without their mother’s consent.

Many women have tried to find their children over the years, but to no avail. Adopted people have also struggled to find their parents, or information about their early life.

Redacted Lives gives these people the chance to tell the real story of mother and baby homes, and explores how the State continues to deny survivors access to information, proper redress and ownership of their true identities.

Listen to the second episode here: