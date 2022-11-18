Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Friday 18 November 2022
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

57 minutes ago 754 Views 0 Comments
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he addressed further and higher education students in the Helix, DCU
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he addressed further and higher education students in the Helix, DCU
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

zelensky 568 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he addressed further and higher education students in the Helix, DCU Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russia’s move to sanction over 50 Irish politicians is “propaganda” and “doesn’t really affect anything”. 
  • Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the travel ban sanction list provided by Russia is incoherent and thrown together.
  • Police in Northern Ireland are investigating a bomb attack on two police officers in Strabane – investigators are calling the attack an attempted murder. 
  • Cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan funeral has taken place, with a private ceremony being held. 
  • Permanent TSB is increasing interest rates including fixed-term mortgage rates and deposit rates.
  • An entrance scholarship in memory of primary school teacher Ashling Murphy has been launched by the INTO and Mary Immaculate College.
  • Former Ryanair executive Kenny Jacobs has been appointed as the daa’s new Chief Executive Officer. 
  • A man who was sexually assaulted by his mother as an infant said he was “punished and effectively exiled for being abused”.

INTERNATIONAL

november-18-2022-jablonec-nad-nisou-czech-republic-rabbits-are-seen-jumping-over-hurdles-during-european-rabbit-hop-championships-2022-in-jablonec-nad-nisou-city-110-kilometers-north-of-prague-i Rabbits are seen jumping over hurdles during European Rabbit Hop Championships 2022 in the Czech Republic Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#WORLD CUP: Fifa and Qatar have banned beer sales around the eight World Cup stadiums in a stunning policy u-turn just two days before the start of the tournament.

#TWITTER: Twitter CEO Elon Musk has said he’s “not super worried” over the future of the platform.

#NORD STREAM: The blast which destroyed sections of the Nord Stream pipelines carrying natural gas from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea in September were acts of sabotage, Swedish officials have confirmed.

#NORTH KOREA: North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile this morning, which Japan said may have had the range to hit the US mainland.

PARTING SHOT

Redacted Lives is a new six-part documentary series by The Journal that explores the experiences of people who passed through the mother and baby home system.

Children born into these institutions were usually adopted or sent to industrial schools – often without their mother’s consent.

Many women have tried to find their children over the years, but to no avail. Adopted people have also struggled to find their parents, or information about their early life.

Redacted Lives gives these people the chance to tell the real story of mother and baby homes, and explores how the State continues to deny survivors access to information, proper redress and ownership of their true identities.

Listen to the second episode here: 

Listen on your podcast app

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie