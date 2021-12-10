Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal gives you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Source: Sam Boal

INTERNATIONAL

The funeral of India's Chief of Defense staff General Bipin Rawat in New Delhi today. Source: Naveen Sharma/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire

#GERMANY: Legislators overwhelmingly backed a bill today that requires staff at hospitals and nursing homes to get immunised against the coronavirus — the first of two vaccine mandates being considered in the country.

#MEXICO: Authorities are working to identify 54 people killed when the truck they were hiding in while migrating overturned in the southern state of Chiapas, a major transit point for those trying to reach the United States.

#USA: The Supreme Court has allowed abortion providers to pursue legal challenges to a near-total ban on abortions in Texas but let the restrictive law remain in effect for now.

PARTING SHOT

Every BBC series about the universe. pic.twitter.com/pByfozoTpS — Seán Burke (@SeanBurkeShow) December 10, 2021

It seems that barely a day goes by without one of Ireland’s slate of comedians releasing another a hilarious video.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Today’s effort comes from Seán Burke and its his take on Professor Brian Cox’s space programmes on BBC.

The video has already racked up nearly one million views since being published a handful of hours ago and it’s even got a nod from the famous physicist himself.