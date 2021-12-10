#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Friday 10 December 2021
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Céimin Burke Friday 10 Dec 2021, 8:55 PM
15 minutes ago 598 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5626952

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal gives you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

TRAVELLING COMMUNITY 718 Source: Sam Boal

  • The HSE hackers were in the health service’s computer system for eight weeks before carrying out their cyber attack.
  • 4,115 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland.
  • A report found that Irish people ‘overwhelmingly recognise’ the threat of climate change.
  • A judge upheld a ban on naming a public servant on trial for false imprisonment and sexual assault.
  • The Department of Social Protection acknowledged there is no legal basis for people to be compelled to get a Public Services Card (PSC) for anything other than social welfare payments and benefits.
  • People aged between 50 and 64 will now be able to access a free flu vaccine, under an expansion of the Flu Vaccination Programme for 2021/2022.
  • Plans to take €100 off people’s first electricity bill of the next year will be discussed by Cabinet next week.
  • A grandmother was jailed for ten days for failing to wear a facemask in Cork.

INTERNATIONAL

new-delhi-india-10th-dec-2021-an-army-vehicle-covered-with-flowers-carrying-the-coffin-of-the-chief-of-defense-staff-cds-general-bipin-rawat-transported-to-a-funeral-site-during-the-funeral-proc The funeral of India's Chief of Defense staff General Bipin Rawat in New Delhi today. Source: Naveen Sharma/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire

#GERMANY: Legislators overwhelmingly backed a bill today that requires staff at hospitals and nursing homes to get immunised against the coronavirus — the first of two vaccine mandates being considered in the country.

#MEXICO: Authorities are working to identify 54 people killed when the truck they were hiding in while migrating overturned in the southern state of Chiapas, a major transit point for those trying to reach the United States.

#USA: The Supreme Court has allowed abortion providers to pursue legal challenges to a near-total ban on abortions in Texas but let the restrictive law remain in effect for now.

PARTING SHOT

It seems that barely a day goes by without one of Ireland’s slate of comedians releasing another a hilarious video.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Today’s effort comes from Seán Burke and its his take on Professor Brian Cox’s space programmes on BBC.

The video has already racked up nearly one million views since being published a handful of hours ago and it’s even got a nod from the famous physicist himself.

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie