Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal gives you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The HSE hackers were in the health service’s computer system for eight weeks before carrying out their cyber attack.
- 4,115 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland.
- A report found that Irish people ‘overwhelmingly recognise’ the threat of climate change.
- A judge upheld a ban on naming a public servant on trial for false imprisonment and sexual assault.
- The Department of Social Protection acknowledged there is no legal basis for people to be compelled to get a Public Services Card (PSC) for anything other than social welfare payments and benefits.
- People aged between 50 and 64 will now be able to access a free flu vaccine, under an expansion of the Flu Vaccination Programme for 2021/2022.
- Plans to take €100 off people’s first electricity bill of the next year will be discussed by Cabinet next week.
- A grandmother was jailed for ten days for failing to wear a facemask in Cork.
INTERNATIONAL
#GERMANY: Legislators overwhelmingly backed a bill today that requires staff at hospitals and nursing homes to get immunised against the coronavirus — the first of two vaccine mandates being considered in the country.
#MEXICO: Authorities are working to identify 54 people killed when the truck they were hiding in while migrating overturned in the southern state of Chiapas, a major transit point for those trying to reach the United States.
#USA: The Supreme Court has allowed abortion providers to pursue legal challenges to a near-total ban on abortions in Texas but let the restrictive law remain in effect for now.
PARTING SHOT
Every BBC series about the universe. pic.twitter.com/pByfozoTpS— Seán Burke (@SeanBurkeShow) December 10, 2021
It seems that barely a day goes by without one of Ireland’s slate of comedians releasing another a hilarious video.
Today’s effort comes from Seán Burke and its his take on Professor Brian Cox’s space programmes on BBC.
The video has already racked up nearly one million views since being published a handful of hours ago and it’s even got a nod from the famous physicist himself.
