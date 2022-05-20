#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 20 May 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Céimin Burke Friday 20 May 2022, 8:59 PM
47 minutes ago 1,350 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5769813

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Boat Ride 625 People enjoying a boat ride on the river Liffey in Dublin this afternoon. Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

russia-ukraine-war Villagers queue to buy cigarettes and bread from a peddler in the village of Staryi Saltiv, east Kharkiv, Ukraine. Source: Bernat Armangue

#UKRAINE: Ukraine ordered its remaining troops holed up in Mariupol’s besieged Azovstal steelworks to lay down their arms after nearly three months of desperate resistance.

#MONKEY POX: France and Germany reported their first cases of monkeypox, joining a number of other European and North American nations in detecting the disease endemic in parts of Africa.

#ELON MUSK: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk denied a claim of sexual misconduct by a flight attendant contracted by SpaceX who worked on his private jet in 2016.

#WAGATHA CHRISTIE: Rebekah Vardy complained she was being made a “scapegoat” during Euro 2016 and that news coverage made her “blood boil”, newly-released documents in the ‘Wagatha Christie’ libel trial have revealed.

PARTING SHOT

Honey Bee Source: Clare-Louise Donelan @beegirlphotos

Today is World Bee Day.

To mark the occasion, check out this article from ‘The Bee Guy’ – A.K.A. Paul Handrick – which encourages us to not just focus on the honey bees.

“Honey bees are a kept creature. They are not endangered. Our focus needs to be on native wild bees – bumblebees and solitary bees – so this constant placing of honeybees in the spotlight either knowingly or in a lot of cases unwittingly is not helpful. In fact, it’s a hindrance to the messaging and work around saving native wild bees,” the Bee Guy writes.

You can read the full piece here.

Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

