Friday 19 May 2023
# evening fix
Here's What Happened Today: Friday
Here’s your roundup of what made the headlines today.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

unnamed (1) Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien uses a sword that is over 100 years old to cut the ribbon on new social houses in Swords. Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

in-this-photo-provided-by-saudi-press-agency-spa-ukraines-president-volodymyr-zelenskyy-right-meets-with-kuwaiti-crown-prince-mishal-al-ahmad-al-jaber-al-sabah-during-the-arab-summit-in-jeddah Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#SUMMIT Zelenskyy accused some Arab leaders of ignoring the horrors of Russia’s invasion of his country during a speech Friday at an Arab League summit in Saudi Arabia.

#FIGHTER JET Biden told G7 leaders that Washington will support providing advanced warplanes including F-16s to Ukraine and will back efforts to train Kyiv’s pilots.

#BANNED Russia has banned entry to 500 Americans, including former president Barack Obama and TV host Jimmy Kimmel, in response to sanctions imposed by Washington.

#AUSTRALIA Police in Australia confirmed that one of its officers tasered a 95-year-old woman in her nursing home, leaving her in a “critical condition” in hospital with a head injury.

PARTING SHOT

damon-albarn-and-graham-coxon-of-blur-at-the-british-summertime-festival-in-hyde-park-20-june-2015 Alamy Stock Photo Damon Albarn and Graham Coxon of Blur in Hyde Park in June 2015. Alamy Stock Photo

“Here, which one do you prefer, Oasis or Blur?

Blur will release their first album in eight years in July. 

The Ballad of Darren will be the band’s ninth studio album and will be available on various formats from 21 July.

Blur have remained regular fixtures for European tours and are set to play a sold-out show at Malahide Castle, Dublin on 24 June.

