Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A van passes along a flooded road in Bettystown, Co Meath Source: PA

INTERNATIONAL

A woman with 260 London street signs set to be auctioned next month Source: PA

#FINAL HOURS: Donald Trump spent his last full day in office as US President.

#ALEXEI NAVALNY: Russia brushed off calls from US and European officials to release opposition leader Alexei Navalny after he was detained on his return to the country yesterday.

#WHO: The head of the World Health Organization warned that that a “me-first” attitude of wealthy nations towards Covid-19 vaccines will prolong the pandemic.

#TIGER KING: A federal judge in the US ordered the new owners of a zoo featured in Netflix’s Tiger King documentary to turn over all the lion and tiger cubs in their possession.

PARTING SHOT

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Source: Marc O'Sullivan

With all that’s happening these days, it’s nice to have some good news.

As mentioned above, 79-year-old Annie Lynch – the first person in the Republic of Ireland to be vaccinated against Covid-19 – today received the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

She expressed her relief at getting her second dose, explaining that she felt no after effects at all.

And now that she’s gotten both shots, she says she “can’t wait” to see her family and grandchildren. Hopefully there will be many more to follow her.