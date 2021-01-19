#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 19 January 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

93 more Covid-19 deaths; unions call for school return to be deferred; and Trump’s last full day in office…

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 19 Jan 2021, 9:05 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

winter-weather-jan-19th-2021 A van passes along a flooded road in Bettystown, Co Meath Source: PA

  • Health officials confirmed 93 more deaths and 2,001 new cases of Covid-19.
  • 79-year-old Annie Lynch, the first person in the Republic of Ireland to be vaccinated against Covid-19, received the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
  • Cabinet approved a plan to pay GPs and pharmacists around €91 million to vaccinate 1.5 million people against Covid-19.
  • Van Morrison launched a legal challenge against a pandemic ban on live music in the North.
  • A man was charged for jumping over a barrier and entering the grounds of Leinster House.
  • ‘Make or break’ talks continued with teachers’ unions over a potential return to schools for children with special needs this week. However, unions called for re-opening to be postponed in a statement this evening.
  • A 29-year-old Irish man died following an avalanche in Switzerland.
  • Met Éireann issued a nationwide “weather advisory” due to wintry weather, effective from midnight tonight for the rest of the week.
  • Two women launched separate legal cases against Conor McGregor and a second man.
  • A Dublin Starbucks outlet was ordered to pay €12,000 compensation to an Irish customer with Thai heritage after an employee drew ‘slanty’ eyes on her cup.

INTERNATIONAL

london-street-signs-auction A woman with 260 London street signs set to be auctioned next month Source: PA

#FINAL HOURS: Donald Trump spent his last full day in office as US President.

#ALEXEI NAVALNY: Russia brushed off calls from US and European officials to release opposition leader Alexei Navalny after he was detained on his return to the country yesterday.

#WHO: The head of the World Health Organization warned that that a “me-first” attitude of wealthy nations towards Covid-19 vaccines will prolong the pandemic. 

#TIGER KING: A federal judge in the US ordered the new owners of a zoo featured in Netflix’s Tiger King documentary to turn over all the lion and tiger cubs in their possession.

PARTING SHOT

NO FEE HSE 2ND VACCINE Source: Marc O'Sullivan

With all that’s happening these days, it’s nice to have some good news.

As mentioned above, 79-year-old Annie Lynch – the first person in the Republic of Ireland to be vaccinated against Covid-19 – today received the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

She expressed her relief at getting her second dose, explaining that she felt no after effects at all.

And now that she’s gotten both shots, she says she “can’t wait” to see her family and grandchildren. Hopefully there will be many more to follow her.

Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

