Here's What Happened Today: Monday

TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today's news.

IRELAND

An Garda Síochána has redesigned some of its cars in preparation for the Dublin Pride Parade Source: An Garda Síochána

INTERNATIONAL

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (centre) walking near the scene where a helicopter was reported to have crash landed on top of a building in midtown Manhattan Source: Mark Lennihan via AP

#HELICOPTER: One person has been confirmed dead after a helicopter crashed onto the roof of a building in midtown Manhattan.

#CONSERVATIVES: Ten Conservative MPs have received enough support to take part in the party’s leadership contest, the 1922 Committee has announced.

#TV LICENCES: The BBC has announced that it is scrapping blanket free TV licences for people over the age of 75.

#PLASTIC BAN: Canada will ban single-use plastics as early as 2021, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced.

PARTING SHOT

You may have heard talk of a rock called Rockall in recent days.

Well, that’s because the Irish government has rejected Scotland’s move to rid the 12 nautical miles around Rockall of Irish vessels despite them fishing there undisturbed for decades.

The Irish Naval Service vessel, LÉ Róisín, on routine patrol at Rockall Source: Flickr/Irish Defence Forces

But who owns Rockall? Does Ireland have the right to fish near it? Why have tensions risen in recent days?

All those questions are answered in our Explainer, which can be read here.