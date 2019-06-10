This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Monday 10 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 10 Jun 2019, 8:45 PM
5 minutes ago 109 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4676567

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

garda An Garda Síochána has redesigned some of its cars in preparation for the Dublin Pride Parade Source: An Garda Síochána

INTERNATIONAL

Helicopter Crash Manhattan New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (centre) walking near the scene where a helicopter was reported to have crash landed on top of a building in midtown Manhattan Source: Mark Lennihan via AP

#HELICOPTER: One person has been confirmed dead after a helicopter crashed onto the roof of a building in midtown Manhattan.

#CONSERVATIVES: Ten Conservative MPs have received enough support to take part in the party’s leadership contest, the 1922 Committee has announced. 

#TV LICENCES: The BBC has announced that it is scrapping blanket free TV licences for people over the age of 75.

#PLASTIC BAN: Canada will ban single-use plastics as early as 2021, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced. 

PARTING SHOT

You may have heard talk of a rock called Rockall in recent days. 

Well, that’s because the Irish government has rejected Scotland’s move to rid the 12 nautical miles around Rockall of Irish vessels despite them fishing there undisturbed for decades. 

f The Irish Naval Service vessel, LÉ Róisín, on routine patrol at Rockall Source: Flickr/Irish Defence Forces

But who owns Rockall? Does Ireland have the right to fish near it? Why have tensions risen in recent days? 

All those questions are answered in our Explainer, which can be read here

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie