Here's What Happened Today: Monday

IRELAND
- Tánaiste Simon Coveney said Ireland will not change its longstanding policy on the remote island of Rockall over threats from the Scottish government.
- Defence Counsels for Boy A and Boy B made their closing statements in the Ana Kriegel murder trial.
- Gardaí are investigation an alleged sexual assault in south Dublin on Friday evening.
- A Dublin actress who pleaded guilty to harassing CBeebies star Ferne Corrigan on social media has been given an eight-month suspended sentence.
- Bathing restrictions have been lifted from all beaches across Dublin’s coast line with the exception of Dollymount.
- The Defence Forces and gardaí have made a suspect device found in Ballina, Co Mayo safe.
- Seven food businesses were ordered to partially or fully close after being found in breach of food safety legislation in May.
- Drinks giant Diageo expressed “serious concerns” over London Irish Rugby Football Club’s signing of former Ulster player Paddy Jackson.
- Researchers in Ireland have found a signal that appears in the blood before an epileptic seizure happens.
INTERNATIONAL
#HELICOPTER: One person has been confirmed dead after a helicopter crashed onto the roof of a building in midtown Manhattan.
#CONSERVATIVES: Ten Conservative MPs have received enough support to take part in the party’s leadership contest, the 1922 Committee has announced.
#TV LICENCES: The BBC has announced that it is scrapping blanket free TV licences for people over the age of 75.
#PLASTIC BAN: Canada will ban single-use plastics as early as 2021, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced.
PARTING SHOT
You may have heard talk of a rock called Rockall in recent days.
Well, that’s because the Irish government has rejected Scotland’s move to rid the 12 nautical miles around Rockall of Irish vessels despite them fishing there undisturbed for decades.
But who owns Rockall? Does Ireland have the right to fish near it? Why have tensions risen in recent days?
All those questions are answered in our Explainer, which can be read here.
