Dublin: 5 °C Monday 9 December, 2019
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s what made headlines today.

By Sean Murray Monday 9 Dec 2019, 9:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

SWEET VAPING PRODUCT REVIEW 758A0119 Irish Cancer Society CEO, Health Minister Simon Harris and Irish Heart Foundation CEO Tim Collins speaking about vaping products today. Source: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

extinction-rebellion-protests Leah Rossiter (left) and Ceara Carney, dressed as mermaids, join members of the Irish Wildlife Trust and Extinction Rebellion Ireland protesting outside Leinster House Source: Niall Carson/PA Images

INTERNATIONAL

#WHITE ISLAND: Five were killed and eight people are missing after a New Zealand volcano erupted.

#NHS: Boris Johnson pocketed a journalist’s phone instead of looking at a photo of a child sleeping on a hospital floor.

#LONDON: UK serial rapist Joseph McCann was given 33 life sentences for horrific attacks.

PARTING SHOT

Harry Potter famously lived in a cupboard under the stairs.

This Norwegian tech CEO lived in a cupboard for a while too. He spoke to the BBC today about how he tried to make it in Silicon Valley

Sean Murray
