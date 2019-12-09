Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae was brought to hospital after a fire at a Kerry shop.
- A Dublin restaurant was forced to close after live cockroaches were found on a container of nuts during a food safety inspection.
- Health Minister Simon Harris has said former TD Dara Murphy should pay back some of his expenses.
- Coats that were left on the Ha’penny Bridge for the homeless were removed by Dublin City Council for “health and safety” reasons.
- A woman whose CEO hacked into her phone and downloaded intimate photos was awarded €94,000 by the Workplace Relations Commission.
- Staff criticised the lack of information over the FAI’s finances as the organisation confirmed it will appear before an Oireachtas Committee hearing.
- DUP leader Arlene Foster has said Prime Minister Boris Johnson “broke his word” on preventing a border in the Irish Sea ahead of Thursday’s general election.
- The government bought an airport in Connemara for €2.5 million.
- Body & Soul has parted ways with Electric Picnic after 16 years.
INTERNATIONAL
#WHITE ISLAND: Five were killed and eight people are missing after a New Zealand volcano erupted.
#NHS: Boris Johnson pocketed a journalist’s phone instead of looking at a photo of a child sleeping on a hospital floor.
#LONDON: UK serial rapist Joseph McCann was given 33 life sentences for horrific attacks.
PARTING SHOT
Harry Potter famously lived in a cupboard under the stairs.
This Norwegian tech CEO lived in a cupboard for a while too. He spoke to the BBC today about how he tried to make it in Silicon Valley.
