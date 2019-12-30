Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A man found dead in Cork on Saturday afternoon has been named locally as 64-year-old Francis Dunne.
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said the taxpayer won’t be asked to “bail out” the FAI.
- Climate Action Minister Richard Bruton has has said motorists planning on buying new cars in the new year “should reassess electric”.
- Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has greeted 50 Syrian families at the Mosney accommodation centre today following their arrival at Dublin Airport.
- The past 12 months saw a record number of heart transplants performed in Ireland, new figures from the HSE show.
- Health Minister Simon Harris has criticised a Catholic parish’s controversial comments about IVF treatment.
- Micheál Martin has said he will remain on leader of Fianna Fáil even if he fails to become Taoiseach after the next general election.
- Plans to double the number of students in Irish-medium education have been unveiled.
- There was a significant increase in the number of over-75s attending emergency departments last week compared to the same time in 2018.
INTERNATIONAL
#AUSTRALIA: Sydney will set off its famous New Year fireworks display after being granted an exemption to a total fire ban.
#THUNBERG: Greta Thunberg’s parents made changes in their lives to “save” their daughter rather than the climate, according to her father.
#HIV: A Chinese court has sentenced the scientist who claimed to be behind the world’s first gene-edited babies to three years in prison for illegal medical practice.
#TEXAS: Two people have been killed after a gunman opened fire in a church in Texas.
PARTING SHOT
Actress Sharon Stone has said today that she was blocked from the dating app Bumble after the online platform said there had been several reports of a fake profile.
COMMENTS (1)