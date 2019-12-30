Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Health Minister Simon Harris with the Quinn family, parents Brendan and Rebecca and their children Leo and Eve. Source: Leon Farrell via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

A police car is seen outside a church where a shooting occurred near Fort Worth, Texas Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#AUSTRALIA: Sydney will set off its famous New Year fireworks display after being granted an exemption to a total fire ban.

#THUNBERG: Greta Thunberg’s parents made changes in their lives to “save” their daughter rather than the climate, according to her father.

#HIV: A Chinese court has sentenced the scientist who claimed to be behind the world’s first gene-edited babies to three years in prison for illegal medical practice.

#TEXAS: Two people have been killed after a gunman opened fire in a church in Texas.

PARTING SHOT

Actress Sharon Stone has said today that she was blocked from the dating app Bumble after the online platform said there had been several reports of a fake profile.

Source: Sharon Stone/Twitter