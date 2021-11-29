Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Giant Spirit Characters Oonagh McCool and Benadonner from Giants Causeway made a trip to Dublin City as Discover Northern Ireland invited people to explore all the unique experiences to uncover during winter and beyond with a wide variety of activities to enjoy Source: Leon Farrell via RollingNews.ie

A number of suspected cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant have been identified in Ireland, the Minister for Health has said.

Public health officials have confirmed 4,607 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.

A High Court case alleging that the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris was in contempt of a court order regarding the assessment of a detective garda's injuries has been struck out after a settlement was reached.

A man has pleaded guilty to cleaning up and removing evidence from the scene where Drogheda teenager Kean Mulready Woods was murdered last year.

Eight people have been arrested as part of an investigation into a large scale public order incident in a Galway cemetery.

A new centre to help serving and retired members of the Defence Forces deal with crises such as mental health and financial problems has opened in Cork.

deal with crises such as mental health and financial problems has opened in Cork. Planning permission for a hotel structure at the site of Dublin’s Cobblestone pub has been refused by Dublin City Council.

INTERNATIONAL

Atmosphere on the first day of Ghislaine Maxwell trial at The United States Court in New York City Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#OMICRON: The World Health Organization is pushing for an international accord to help prevent and fight future pandemics amid the emergence of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

#SWEDEN: Swedish Social Democratic Party leader Magdalena Andersson has been elected as the country’s prime minister today.

#BARBADOS: Barbados is about to cut ties with the British monarchy and become the world’s newest republic.

PARTING SHOT

Australia’s most acclaimed Indigenous actor, David Gulpilil, has died of lung cancer. He was 68 years old.

David Gulpilil Source: Alamy Stock Photo