Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#JOB CUTS: Spotify has announced that it is cutting 6% of its roughly 10,000 employees.
#UKRAINE: Poland has said it is willing to send German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine without approval, but would first seek permission from Berlin.
#ZAHAWI: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has ordered an investigation into Nadhim Zahawi as the Tory party chairman faced growing calls to quit after paying a penalty to resolve a multimillion-pound tax dispute.
M&Ms has announced an “indefinite pause” on its use of the iconic “spokescandy” mascots, amid controversy and polarisation.
In a statement issued this afternoon, the brand addressed an open letter to customers in the US, saying: “America, let’s talk. In the last year, we’ve made some changes to our beloved spokescandies. We weren’t sure if anyone would even notice. And we definitely didn’t think it would break the internet.
“But now we get it — even a candy’s shoes can be polarising. Which was the last thing M&M’s wanted, since we’re all about bringing people together.”
The startling policy change follows a year of intermittent campaigning by Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who has criticised recent changes made to the M&M’s mascots as “woke”. Specifically, Carlson has criticised the decision to change the shoes of the female Green M&M from high go-go boots to a more sensible sneaker-style shoe.
A message from M&M'S. pic.twitter.com/EMucEBTd9o— M&M'S (@mmschocolate) January 23, 2023
