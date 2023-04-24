Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 24 April 2023 Dublin: 7°C
# evening fix
Here's What Happened Today: Monday
Your roundup of what made the headlines today.
508
0
31 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

207Disability Protest Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie Sophia Mulvamy aged 12 with guide dogs Vanno and Arri (black) at a disability rights protest outside the GPO in Dublin Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

  • Gardaí have opened an investigation into allegations that a Garda Ombudsman (GSOC) investigator attended a party with Gerard ‘The Monk’ Hutch last week.
  • Fifty Irish citizens have been evacuated from war-torn Sudan since yesterday with the support of France and Spain.
  • Paul Murphy TD has written to the Dáil’s business committee to request time this week for Fianna Fáil’s Niall Collins to make a statement to fellow TDs.
  • Bus services in Galway are to increase by nearly 50% under a draft new bus network published today by the National Transport Authority.
  • A killer who left a nightclub following a fight, armed himself with a knife and then stabbed his victim five times when another row broke out, has been jailed for nine years by a judge at the Central Criminal Court.
  • A former sports coach accused of 266 counts of indecent and sexual assault told gardaí during interview that one of the complainants was “tutored” by others so they can sue the gardaí.
  • A trial date has been fixed for next year for a 38-year-old man charged with the murder of mother-of-two Lisa Thompson in Dublin last year.
  • A man in his 20s has serious injuries following an assault that occurred in Co Donegal.
  • A man has been arrested after a woman in her 60s was found with “serious injuries” in Co Monaghan yesterday.
  • Gardaí are renewing their appeal to the public for information in relation to the fatal hit-and-run of a 22-year-old man in Co Dublin 20 years ago.  

INTERNATIONAL

police-removes-the-pavement-next-to-the-hand-of-a-climate-activist-during-a-protest-against-the-climate-policy-of-the-german-government-in-berlin-germany-monday-april-24-2023-german-climate-activ Alamy Stock Photo Police removes the pavement next to the hand of a climate activist during a protest against the climate policy of the German government in Berlin Alamy Stock Photo

#GERMANY: German climate activists have temporarily brought traffic to a standstill in some parts of Berlin by gluing themselves to streets all over the capital.

#KENYA: Police in Kenya have discovered more fatalities from a Christian cult that practised starvation, bringing the toll to 73.

#CARLSON: Star TV host Tucker Carlson and Fox News have agreed to “part ways” according to a statement released by the network. 

#RIP: Former Strictly Come Dancing head judge Len Goodman has died aged 78.

PARTING SHOT

U2 have announced five dates for their residency in Las Vegas this autumn. 

The band will play their new immersive show - U2:UV Achtung Baby Live – at the newly opened MSG Sphere on 29 and 30 September and 5, 7 and 8 October. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags