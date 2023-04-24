Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie Sophia Mulvamy aged 12 with guide dogs Vanno and Arri (black) at a disability rights protest outside the GPO in Dublin Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Stock Photo Police removes the pavement next to the hand of a climate activist during a protest against the climate policy of the German government in Berlin Alamy Stock Photo

#GERMANY: German climate activists have temporarily brought traffic to a standstill in some parts of Berlin by gluing themselves to streets all over the capital.

Advertisement

#KENYA: Police in Kenya have discovered more fatalities from a Christian cult that practised starvation, bringing the toll to 73.

#CARLSON: Star TV host Tucker Carlson and Fox News have agreed to “part ways” according to a statement released by the network.

#RIP: Former Strictly Come Dancing head judge Len Goodman has died aged 78.

PARTING SHOT

U2 have announced five dates for their residency in Las Vegas this autumn.

The band will play their new immersive show - U2:UV Achtung Baby Live – at the newly opened MSG Sphere on 29 and 30 September and 5, 7 and 8 October.

U2:UV ACHTUNG BABY. LIVE AT SPHERE, LAS VEGAS. FALL 2023.



SEP 29 & 30. OCT 05, 07, & 08.https://t.co/JseHnTMERG paid subscribers have first access to tickets through Ticketmaster Request, open now through Wednesday, April 26 at 7AM PT.



Register for Ticketmaster Verified Fan… pic.twitter.com/sLXF69SozR — U2 (@U2) April 24, 2023