Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#GERMANY: German climate activists have temporarily brought traffic to a standstill in some parts of Berlin by gluing themselves to streets all over the capital.
#KENYA: Police in Kenya have discovered more fatalities from a Christian cult that practised starvation, bringing the toll to 73.
#CARLSON: Star TV host Tucker Carlson and Fox News have agreed to “part ways” according to a statement released by the network.
#RIP: Former Strictly Come Dancing head judge Len Goodman has died aged 78.
U2 have announced five dates for their residency in Las Vegas this autumn.
The band will play their new immersive show - U2:UV Achtung Baby Live – at the newly opened MSG Sphere on 29 and 30 September and 5, 7 and 8 October.
U2:UV ACHTUNG BABY. LIVE AT SPHERE, LAS VEGAS. FALL 2023.— U2 (@U2) April 24, 2023
SEP 29 & 30. OCT 05, 07, & 08.https://t.co/JseHnTMERG paid subscribers have first access to tickets through Ticketmaster Request, open now through Wednesday, April 26 at 7AM PT.
Register for Ticketmaster Verified Fan… pic.twitter.com/sLXF69SozR
