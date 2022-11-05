Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Fine weather from earlier today in the Wicklow Mountains Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald told her party’s Ard Fheis that it is ready to lead government.

government. Earlier, McDonald told reporters she was “profoundly shocked” to learn of former councillor Jonathan Dowdall’s involvement in crime.

to learn of former councillor Jonathan Dowdall’s involvement in crime. Templemore locals protested outside the Garda college in Co Tipperary over a dispute on the use of a swimming pool.

on the use of a swimming pool. A youth escaped from custody after he was left unattended in a Garda van in Galway.

in Galway. A teenage girl was charged with attempted murder in Tyrone.

in Tyrone. A man was charged over a series of robberies targeting pharmacies in Dublin.

targeting pharmacies in Dublin. The FAI said it would review a “structural issue” following the evacuation of fans from a Limerick stadium’s stand during a League of Ireland football match.

of fans from a Limerick stadium’s stand during a League of Ireland football match. More than 20 branches of Ulster Bank are to switch to Permanent TSB in January.INTERNATIONAL

A man sits in a cafe during a blackout in Kyiv Source: Andrew Kravchenko/AP/PA

#TWITTER Layoffs at Twitter have fueled concerns over misinformation for upcoming elections.

#DRONES Iran admitted sending drones to Russia for the first time, but said they were supplied before the invasion of Ukraine.

Advertisement

#COP27 This year’s major climate summit gets underway tomorrow – here’s what you need to know.

#UK Police investigating the bombing of an immigration centre in Dover have said they are satisfied it was motivated by “terrorist ideology”.

PARTING SHOT

Source: Morgan Treacey/INPHO

There was plenty of Irish sporting success today, as Andy Farrell’s men triumphed over the Springboks in the Aviva, while Ryhs McClenaghan made history by becoming Ireland’s first-ever gymnastics world champion at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships.