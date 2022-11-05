Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Saturday 5 November 2022
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

25 minutes ago 630 Views 0 Comments

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

LITTLE HOUSE UNDER THE BIG TREE 2A9694_90664957 Fine weather from earlier today in the Wicklow Mountains Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

  • Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald told her party’s Ard Fheis that it is ready to lead government. 
  • Earlier, McDonald told reporters she was “profoundly shocked” to learn of former councillor Jonathan Dowdall’s involvement in crime.
  • Templemore locals protested outside the Garda college in Co Tipperary over a dispute on the use of a swimming pool. 
  • A youth escaped from custody after he was left unattended in a Garda van in Galway.
  • A teenage girl was charged with attempted murder in Tyrone.
  • A man was charged over a series of robberies targeting pharmacies in Dublin. 
  • The FAI said it would review a “structural issue” following the evacuation of fans from a Limerick stadium’s stand during a League of Ireland football match.
  • More than 20 branches of Ulster Bank are to switch to Permanent TSB in January.INTERNATIONAL

    featureimage A man sits in a cafe during a blackout in Kyiv Source: Andrew Kravchenko/AP/PA

#TWITTER Layoffs at Twitter have fueled concerns over misinformation for upcoming elections.

#DRONES Iran admitted sending drones to Russia for the first time, but said they were supplied before the invasion of Ukraine. 

#COP27 This year’s major climate summit gets underway tomorrow – here’s what you need to know.

#UK Police investigating the bombing of an immigration centre in Dover have said they are satisfied it was motivated by “terrorist ideology”. 

 

PARTING SHOT

rugby Source: Morgan Treacey/INPHO

There was plenty of Irish sporting success today, as Andy Farrell’s men triumphed over the Springboks in the Aviva, while Ryhs McClenaghan made history by becoming Ireland’s first-ever gymnastics world champion at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie