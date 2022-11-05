Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#TWITTER Layoffs at Twitter have fueled concerns over misinformation for upcoming elections.
#DRONES Iran admitted sending drones to Russia for the first time, but said they were supplied before the invasion of Ukraine.
#COP27 This year’s major climate summit gets underway tomorrow – here’s what you need to know.
#UK Police investigating the bombing of an immigration centre in Dover have said they are satisfied it was motivated by “terrorist ideology”.
There was plenty of Irish sporting success today, as Andy Farrell’s men triumphed over the Springboks in the Aviva, while Ryhs McClenaghan made history by becoming Ireland’s first-ever gymnastics world champion at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships.
