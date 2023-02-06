Here's What Happened Today: Bank Holiday Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie A large crowd of people and protesters gathered outisde the GPO in Dublin calling for housing for all in. Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Ahmet Yukus / PA Rescue teams at collapsed buildings at Galleria Apartment in Diyarbakir, southeast Turkey. Ahmet Yukus / PA / PA

#EARTHQUAKE The most powerful earthquake to strike Turkey and Syria in nearly a century killed over 3,000 people.

#RESCUE EFFORTS International offers to help Turkey and Syria with rescue efforts poured in, with a number of EU countries, the US and the UK sending teams of people.

#UKRAINE UN chief Antonio Guterres warned nations that he fears the likelihood of further escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict means the world is heading towards a “wider war”.

#TECH LAYOFFS US computer firm Dell Technologies said it will lay off 5% of its global workforce, or around 6,650 employees.

#CHARLY-SUR-MARNE A mother and her seven children aged two to 14 died after a fire broke out while they slept in their house in northern France, police and firefighters said.

PARTING SHOT

The 65th Grammy Awards took place overnight, and one artist made history.

Beyonce reigned supreme at the Grammys, breaking the all-time record for wins with her 32nd prize and fourth of the night.

She broke the all-time Grammy record by winning the prize for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for her smash “Renaissance,” thus surpassing the late classical conductor Georg Solti, who had 31 awards.

But while her album was considered a likely candidate for best album, it was Harry Styles who snagged that prestigious award.