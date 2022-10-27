Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

A Father Ted Lego creation in the first experimental Lego Brick Cafe for adults. Launched during World Mental Health Month, the cafe is initially being trialled at Hen's Teeth, Blackpitts, Dublin, for two days. Source: Sam Boal

INTERNATIONAL

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde speaking during a press conference in Frankfurt after the ECB hiked interest rates by 75 basis points. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#RUSSIA Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the coming decade will be the “most dangerous” since the end of World War II, while accusing the West of seeking to dominate the world.

#INTEREST RATES The European Central Bank announced a 0.75 percentage point interest rate hike just over a month on from the previous hike.

#CANBERRA A high profile rape case that ignited protests in Australia abruptly ended in a mistrial, prompting outrage from the alleged victim who said she had been treated like she was the criminal.

PARTING SHOT

If you’ve been following the drama surrounding the British royal family in recent years, the latest chapter seems to be getting underway – literally.

On 10 January 2023, readers everywhere will be part of a landmark publication: the story of Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex. Personal and emotionally powerful, SPARE will be published by @transworldbooks, supporting two special charities. Details at https://t.co/3y6Vh4WRbx. pic.twitter.com/r3yXdWdt6K — Penguin Books UK (@PenguinUKBooks) October 27, 2022

The details of Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir were revealed today. The title of the book, Spare, appears to be a reference to the phrase “heir and spare”, and a suggestion of his attitude towards his place in the family.

On its website, the book is described as a window into how Harry responded to the death of his mother Diana 25 years ago, and how his life has been affected since.

“With its raw, unflinching honesty, Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief,” Pengun Random House said.

But if you were thinking of buying the book as a Christmas gift, you’ll be disappointed. It’s not due to hit the shelves until 10 January 2023.