IRELAND

People walking along the pier at Howth Harbour with the dramatic peak of Ireland's Eye behind them. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Palestinians walk in a street bombed by the Israeli army as smoke rises in Gaza City. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#YAHYA SINWAR: Israel’s foreign minister said the country’s army has killed Yahya Sinwar, the head of Hamas who masterminded the devastating attack on 7 October.

#TRIBUTES: The family of former One Direction star Liam Payne said they are “heartbroken” by his death.

#ECB: The European Central Bank cut interest rates for the third time this year as the inflation rate in the Eurozone begins to come under control.

#US ELECTION: A combative Kamala Harris pledged a clean break from Joe Biden’s presidency in an interview with right-wing Fox News aimed at reaching Republican voters wary of Donald Trump.

PARTING SHOT

Rory Gallagher performing in London in 1980. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

A GUITAR THAT belonged to legendary blues guitarist Rory Gallagher sold at an auction in London for a whopping £889,400 – or €1,068,956.

The guitar, a 1961 Fender Stratocaster, was originally bought by Gallagher in Cork in 1963 for £100 on credit from the owner of Crowley’s Music Store.

It was purchased by Live Nation Gaiety Ltd, who are set to donate it to the National Museum of Ireland under Section 1003 of the Taxes Consolidation Act, 1997.

Rory Gallagher’s iconic Strat guitar is coming home



Delighted that a purchaser will donate the legend’s instrument to @NMIreland@DeptCultureIRL has been working closely with NMI to bring this about



I look forward to hearing more of NMI's plans to showcase the famous Strat pic.twitter.com/MpqtzVmlH4 — Catherine Martin TD (@cathmartingreen) October 17, 2024

Arts and Culture Minister Catherine Martin has said she is delighted that the State has acquired the piece of music history.

“The generous donation to the museum will not only allow the famous instrument to be protected for future generations and musicians, but will also attract visitors from far and wide.”