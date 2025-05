NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Ali Lowndes and A Little Idea, one of the 52 makers who are part of Design & Crafts Council Ireland’s Made Local campaign from across Ireland, showcasing their work at Bloom. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Smoke rises in the sky following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#NORTHERN GAZA: The UN warned that the entire population of Gaza is at risk of famine, as an Israeli far-right minister urged the use of “full force” in the territory.

#LONDON: Comedian and actor Russell Brand pleaded not guilty to charges of rape and sexual assault.

#LIVERPOOL: The alleged driver of a car that ploughed into a crowd at Liverpool’s Premier League victory parade appeared in court.

#TAYLOR’S VERSION: Taylor Swift bought back her first six studio albums, after a years-long battle to own the rights to her earlier music.

PARTING SHOT

The Redevelopment of Dún Laoghaire Baths. RIAI RIAI

What do the Arklow Wastewater Treatment Plant, the Trinity Campanile Tower and the Dún Laoghaire Baths have in common?

Well, they are among the 48 contenders for Ireland’s favourite architectural project of 2025.

The shortlist for the 36th annual Public Choice Award, hosted by the Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland, was announced today, with voting opening to the public.