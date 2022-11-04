Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Friday 4 November 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

NO REPRO FEE 016 Dublin Book Festival Mural Artist Andrew Greaves pictured putting the final touches to a newly commissioned mural by illustrator and author Jennifer Farley at Poolbeg lighthouse, commissoned by Dublin Port Company, to mark Dublin Book Festival which runs 8-13 November. Source: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

musk-twitter People walk outside Twitter headquarters in San Francisco. Source: Jeff Chiu/PA

#JOB LOSSES Twitter began cutting jobs around the world, including at its Irish offices, in the wake of Elon Musk’s takeover and his major shake-up of the platform.

#PAKISTAN Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan accused his successor of involvement in a plot to kill him as he recovered in hospital from gunshot wounds following an assassination attempt.

#UKRAINE Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia’s campaign against Ukraine’s energy network left around 4.5 million people without power.

#FRANCE A French far-right MP was suspended from the country’s parliament for 15 days, the maximum penalty, after he made a racist remark during a legislative session.

PARTING SHOT

Yesterday, the plan by Mars Wrigley to remove Bounty bars from Celebrations tubs as part of a pre-Christmas trial shocked many chocolate lovers and divided opinion across the country.

The company found that 39% of consumers wanted the coconut chocolate removed for good from the Christmas tub, adding that 58% believed a family argument would be started if only Bounty bars were left in the tin.

The Journal ran a poll on the matter this morning, asking our readers if they were a fan of a Bounty bar, and over 60% said they were. 

Screenshot (144)

If you want to voice your love of the Bounty, or if you despise the coconut chocolate and want to voice your disgust, you can have your say here.

