NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A winter scene in Co Wicklow. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Justin Trudeau announces his resignation as Canadian prime minister and Liberal leader outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#STEPPING DOWN: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation after almost a decade in power.

#YOON SUK YEOL: South Korean anti-corruption investigators asked police to arrest impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol.

#US POLITICS: The US Congress formally certified Donald Trump’s election victory over outgoing President Joe Biden.

PARTING SHOT

Colin Farrell took home a Golden Globe last night for his role as the title character in the DC Comics TV adaptation The Penguin.

The Dublin actor picked up the gong for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television.

It is Farrell’s third Golden Globe win, having previously won for his performances in The Banshees of Inisherin and In Bruges.