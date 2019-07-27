Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Performers joining hundreds of people at the official launch of Center Parcs Longford Forest Source: Leon Farrell via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson giving a speech on domestic priorities at the Science and Industry Museum in Manchester Source: Rui Vieira via PA Images

#WALL: The US Supreme Court has ruled in favour of President Donald Trump, allowing him to proceed with plans to divert billions of dollars in Pentagon funds towards construction of his border wall with Mexico.

#BREXIT: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said Brexit was a “massive economic opportunity”.

#TRUMP: US President Donald Trump has been hit with new accusations of racism after he attacked a prominent African-American lawmaker and branded the majority black city of Baltimore an “infested mess”.

#RUSSIA: Russian police have arrested more than 600 people who gathered in Moscow to demand free and fair elections, a monitor said.

PARTING SHOT

Thousands of people gathered in Bray, Co Wicklow today to enjoy aerobatic performances at the 14th annual Bray Air Display.

