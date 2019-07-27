This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 27 Jul 2019, 7:45 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

45 Center Parcs open_90576554 Performers joining hundreds of people at the official launch of Center Parcs Longford Forest Source: Leon Farrell via RollingNews.ie

  • DUP MP Sammy Wilson has accused the Irish government of being “hysterical” and “self-centred” in relation to its reaction to recent comments by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Brexit
  • A man has been airlifted from Carrauntoohil in Co Kerry this morning after sustaining a serious head injury
  • Gardaí in Dublin are investigating after a man was stabbed in the city centre last night. 
  • Fianna Fáil TD Marc Mac Sharry has criticised the “absurd” drop in the number of penalty points issued to drivers in the past 10 years
  • Gardaí in Blanchardstown have been made aware of a conman selling fake iPhones from his shop in west Dublin after a number of customers were scammed out of cash in the last three months,TheJournal.ie has learned.
  • Donal Conway has been re-elected as FAI President at today’s AGM in Trim, Co Meath.
  • Labour Senator Aodhan Ó Ríordáin has hit out at the government after planning permission was refused for a medically supervised injecting facility in Dublin.
  • Based on population, Longford is the county in Ireland with the highest proportion of personal injury awards made, with Limerick in second and Louth in third.
  • An explosive device believed to have been used in an attempt to kill PSNI officers in Northern Ireland has been discovered. 
  • A new project is seeking families to participate in a study to measure exposure to the herbicide glyphosate

INTERNATIONAL

Boris Johnson visits Manchester UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson giving a speech on domestic priorities at the Science and Industry Museum in Manchester Source: Rui Vieira via PA Images

#WALL: The US Supreme Court has ruled in favour of President Donald Trump, allowing him to proceed with plans to divert billions of dollars in Pentagon funds towards construction of his border wall with Mexico.

#BREXIT: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said Brexit was a “massive economic opportunity”.

#TRUMP: US President Donald Trump has been hit with new accusations of racism after he attacked a prominent African-American lawmaker and branded the majority black city of Baltimore an “infested mess”.

#RUSSIA: Russian police have arrested more than 600 people who gathered in Moscow to demand free and fair elections, a monitor said.

PARTING SHOT

Thousands of people gathered in Bray, Co Wicklow today to enjoy aerobatic performances at the 14th annual Bray Air Display. 

