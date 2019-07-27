Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- DUP MP Sammy Wilson has accused the Irish government of being “hysterical” and “self-centred” in relation to its reaction to recent comments by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Brexit.
- A man has been airlifted from Carrauntoohil in Co Kerry this morning after sustaining a serious head injury.
- Gardaí in Dublin are investigating after a man was stabbed in the city centre last night.
- Fianna Fáil TD Marc Mac Sharry has criticised the “absurd” drop in the number of penalty points issued to drivers in the past 10 years.
- Gardaí in Blanchardstown have been made aware of a conman selling fake iPhones from his shop in west Dublin after a number of customers were scammed out of cash in the last three months,TheJournal.ie has learned.
- Donal Conway has been re-elected as FAI President at today’s AGM in Trim, Co Meath.
- Labour Senator Aodhan Ó Ríordáin has hit out at the government after planning permission was refused for a medically supervised injecting facility in Dublin.
- Based on population, Longford is the county in Ireland with the highest proportion of personal injury awards made, with Limerick in second and Louth in third.
- An explosive device believed to have been used in an attempt to kill PSNI officers in Northern Ireland has been discovered.
- A new project is seeking families to participate in a study to measure exposure to the herbicide glyphosate.
INTERNATIONAL
#WALL: The US Supreme Court has ruled in favour of President Donald Trump, allowing him to proceed with plans to divert billions of dollars in Pentagon funds towards construction of his border wall with Mexico.
#BREXIT: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said Brexit was a “massive economic opportunity”.
#TRUMP: US President Donald Trump has been hit with new accusations of racism after he attacked a prominent African-American lawmaker and branded the majority black city of Baltimore an “infested mess”.
#RUSSIA: Russian police have arrested more than 600 people who gathered in Moscow to demand free and fair elections, a monitor said.
PARTING SHOT
Thousands of people gathered in Bray, Co Wicklow today to enjoy aerobatic performances at the 14th annual Bray Air Display.
