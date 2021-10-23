Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- HSE chief executive Paul Reid said Covid-19 is “putting severe pressure” on the country’s health system after a further 2,427 cases of the disease were confirmed here today.
- Taoiseach Micheál Martin warned that there could be up to 150 in ICU with Covid by the end of November if the number of cases continues to rise.
- A group campaigning for the independent ownership of the new National Maternity Hospital (NMH) called fresh proposals for extending the lease of the site a “smoke and mirrors exercise”.
- The HSE launched a bank holiday weekend vaccination drive in a bid to encourage people to get a Covid-19 jab amid the rise in infections across the country.
- Irish Rail announced significant disruptions for services this bank holiday weekend as major works in Dublin, Louth, Limerick, Clare, and Cork got underway.
- Met Éireann issued a Status Yellow rain warning for Cork and Kerry and said there was a wet and windy Bank Holiday weekend with sunny spells at times.
WORLD
#ITALY: The former Italian interior minister Matteo Salvini went on trial charged with kidnapping for refusing to allow a Spanish migrant rescue ship to dock in Sicily in 2019.
#US: The US Supreme Court agreed to hear legal challenges on 1 November to a Texas ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, but declined to block the controversial law for now.
#CANARY ISLANDS: Spain’s Prime Minister pledged to speed up promised aid to help thousands of residents on La Palma whose homes have been destroyed by a protracted volcanic eruption.
PARTING SHOT
Meu aniversário está chegando! E aí, já prepararam o bolo?— Pelé (@Pele) October 22, 2021
//
My birthday is coming! So, have you prepared the cake? pic.twitter.com/nL0FsBZsEZ
Brazilian football legend Pele celebrated his 81st birthday today.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
Tributes poured in from around the world on the social media after the former footballer posted on Twitter yesterday to say his birthday was coming, and asking if fans had prepared a cake.
Pele, whose real name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, is the only player to win three World Cups and scored 1,279 goals in 1,363 games throughout his career.
🇧🇷⚽️👑— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) October 23, 2021
The King of Football turns 81 today.
Join us in wishing the one and only @Pele the happiest of birthdays. pic.twitter.com/0JTf6u0Asx
COMMENTS