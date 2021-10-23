Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Participants taking part in the Liffey Swim in Dublin's City Centre today. Source: Leon Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

WORLD

Italy's former interior minister Matteo Salvini in Palermo today. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#ITALY: The former Italian interior minister Matteo Salvini went on trial charged with kidnapping for refusing to allow a Spanish migrant rescue ship to dock in Sicily in 2019.

#US: The US Supreme Court agreed to hear legal challenges on 1 November to a Texas ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, but declined to block the controversial law for now.

#CANARY ISLANDS: Spain’s Prime Minister pledged to speed up promised aid to help thousands of residents on La Palma whose homes have been destroyed by a protracted volcanic eruption.

PARTING SHOT

Meu aniversário está chegando! E aí, já prepararam o bolo?



//



My birthday is coming! So, have you prepared the cake? pic.twitter.com/nL0FsBZsEZ — Pelé (@Pele) October 22, 2021

Brazilian football legend Pele celebrated his 81st birthday today.

Tributes poured in from around the world on the social media after the former footballer posted on Twitter yesterday to say his birthday was coming, and asking if fans had prepared a cake.

Pele, whose real name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, is the only player to win three World Cups and scored 1,279 goals in 1,363 games throughout his career.