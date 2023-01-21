Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Eimer McAuley Protesters at Cork University Hospital Eimer McAuley

A national day of protest took place at 17 hospitals across the country today over the overcrowding crisis in emergency departments.

A member of an Garda Síochána was seriously assaulted after responding to a call concerning an incident of dangerous driving in Santry this morning.

Heather Humphreys has accused Sinn Féin of attempting to act as "judge, jury and executioner" in a kangaroo court against Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohue.

Top NBC executives warned both Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar that Ireland's tax credit cap for the movie industry could hold the country back from getting big productions.

A donkey has been rescued following a disturbing video on social media in which it was dragged behind a car in Co Offaly.

A woman in her thirties has died following a single vehicle road incident that involved a car going into a river in Castlebar, Co Mayo.

A detective garda has been arrested as part of a corruption investigation focused on the alleged passing of information to an organised crime group.

INTERNATIONAL

AP / PA Images Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pays his respects to victims of a deadly helicopter crash during a farewell ceremony in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, 21 Jan. AP / PA Images / PA Images

#UKRAINE The country’s government denounced the “global indecision” of its allies on whether to provide heavy-duty modern tanks for its fight against Russia, saying “today’s indecision is killing more of our people.”

#UK A poll carried out amid a row over Westminster stepping in to block reforms of the gender recognition process in Scotland has found a majority in favour of independence.

#PERU Stone-throwing protesters fought pitched battles with police at fresh demonstrations demanding the resignation of President Dina Boluarte on Friday, while several hundred tourists were left stranded near Machu Picchu.

#AIRLINES Air India has been fined $37,000 (€34,000) for its handling of an incident in which a drunk senior US bank executive was accused of urinating on a female passenger, Indian media reported.

PARTING SHOT

Michael Donnelly Michael Donnelly

Children across the country may have been excited yesterday to learn of a powerful new advocate in the battle against homework, President Michael D Higgins.

The President said “time in school… should get finished in school.”

He argued that this would allow children more time for creative pursuits and new hobbies after school.

Comedian Michael Fry chimed in, Tweeting: “He’s fulfilling a boyhood promise to himself I respect it.”

He’s fulfilling a boyhood promise to himself I respect it. https://t.co/46JCbxRvHB — Michael Fry (@BigDirtyFry) January 20, 2023