Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#UKRAINE The country’s government denounced the “global indecision” of its allies on whether to provide heavy-duty modern tanks for its fight against Russia, saying “today’s indecision is killing more of our people.”
#UK A poll carried out amid a row over Westminster stepping in to block reforms of the gender recognition process in Scotland has found a majority in favour of independence.
#PERU Stone-throwing protesters fought pitched battles with police at fresh demonstrations demanding the resignation of President Dina Boluarte on Friday, while several hundred tourists were left stranded near Machu Picchu.
#AIRLINES Air India has been fined $37,000 (€34,000) for its handling of an incident in which a drunk senior US bank executive was accused of urinating on a female passenger, Indian media reported.
Children across the country may have been excited yesterday to learn of a powerful new advocate in the battle against homework, President Michael D Higgins.
The President said “time in school… should get finished in school.”
He argued that this would allow children more time for creative pursuits and new hobbies after school.
Comedian Michael Fry chimed in, Tweeting: “He’s fulfilling a boyhood promise to himself I respect it.”
He’s fulfilling a boyhood promise to himself I respect it. https://t.co/46JCbxRvHB— Michael Fry (@BigDirtyFry) January 20, 2023
